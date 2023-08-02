Disney Has Its Johnny Depp Replacement, and They’re Not Human

The murky waters between Johnny Depp and Disney could be getting even more strange in the coming months.

Johnny Depp’s performance in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise is nothing short of iconic and unforgettable. Portraying the eccentric and charming Captain Jack Sparrow, Depp breathed life into a character that would go on to become one of the most beloved and recognizable figures in modern cinema.

The first film, Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, was released in 2003, and it marked a turning point in Depp’s career. His portrayal of Captain Jack Sparrow was a revelation, blending wit, humor, and a touch of madness in a way that captivated audiences worldwide. He took a character that could have easily been a one-dimensional pirate stereotype and turned him into a multidimensional, enigmatic anti-hero.

The Pirates of the Caribbean series continued with multiple sequels– which included Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006), Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End (2007), Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011), and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017)– with Depp reprising his role as Captain Jack Sparrow each time. While the subsequent films received mixed critical reception, Depp’s performance remained a standout in each installment. He maintained the charm, wit, and offbeat charisma that made the character so beloved, even as the plotlines became more convoluted.

Beyond the screen, Johnny Depp’s portrayal of Captain Jack Sparrow had a profound impact on popular culture. The character inspired countless Halloween costumes, memes, and even theme park attractions at Disney Parks. Depp’s Captain Jack Sparrow became a symbol of adventure, freedom, and individuality, resonating with audiences of all ages.

Johnny Depp has had a controversial relationship with Disney

Johnny Depp’s relationship with Disney has been a rollercoaster ride, marked by success, controversy, and, eventually, a parting of ways. Depp’s portrayal of Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise catapulted him to international fame and became one of Disney’s most iconic characters. However, as the relationship evolved over the years, it encountered numerous challenges and controversies.

At the beginning of the collaboration, Johnny Depp’s performance as Captain Jack Sparrow was widely praised, and the character quickly became a fan favorite.

However, as the sequels rolled out, problems began to surface. Depp’s personal life became the subject of media attention, with controversies surrounding his relationships and legal issues. In 2016, his high-profile divorce from actress Amber Heard made headlines and sparked a public legal battle involving allegations of domestic abuse from both parties. Amid these personal challenges, Depp’s professional relationship with Disney also hit a rough patch.

In unsealed court documents that were revealed after the defamation trial with his ex-wife Amber Heard, more problems and issues came to light in regard to Disney’s relationship with the actor. With all of this happening, Disney reportedly moved on from Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow and said that it would bring in a new cast for the sixth installment of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

Those reports received much backlash, however, and in recent days, Disney has walked back some of those comments. In the latest interview, Disney shared that it was “noncommittal” on Johnny Depp’s return, and the actor, though he shared during court that he “wouldn’t return to Disney for $300 million,” has also reportedly been to a return, if it were for the right project. Still, Disney maintained that it had an exciting story to tell and that it was confident in the project, even without Johnny Depp.

The most likely replacements for Johnny Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean

Before we dive into a major potential replacement, there are also many renowned actors and actresses who have reportedly been considered replacements for Johnny Depp for the lead role in Pirates of the Caribbean.

The first and most prominent of these is Margot Robbie. Coming off the big success of the Barbie (2023) movie, Robbie has proven that she can be the lead in a blockbuster film. Disney was reportedly moving forward with a script that would have Robbie play the lead role in a female-led cast. However, that movie was put on the back burner for the time being.

Still, Pirates of the Caribbean Producer Jerry Bruckheimer said the movie was “close” to development.

“I think we’re getting very close on that one, too,” Bruckheimer said in a previous interview about Robbie’s POTC film. “We have a very good script. We developed two of them — the one with Margot Robbie and one with a younger cast. The Margot Robbie one needs a little more work. The younger cast one is close. Hopefully, we’ll get both of them.”

But, what about outside of Margot Robbie?

While Dwayne Johnson has been said to be a potential replacement, there has been no credible source to come forward and say the actor– who is expected to reprise his role as Maui in an upcoming live-action Moana film-– has considered it.

A complete reboot has been the overarching idea for the script with a “younger cast,” but Disney hasn’t confirmed that to be true. Names like Dylan O’Brien and Maya Hawke have been tossed around, and one rumor suggests that the younger cast could join Orlando Bloom (Will Turner) and Keira Knightley (Elizabeth Swann Turner) in a spinoff that would be focused on the Turner family and their life following the events of Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.

However, there’s one option we simply haven’t considered yet that seems to be growing even more prominent in the last several months: AI.

Replacing Johnny Depp with AI?

Replacing a beloved actor like Johnny Depp with AI would undoubtedly be a bold and controversial move. Johnny Depp’s portrayal of Captain Jack Sparrow has become iconic and integral to the success of the Pirates of the Caribbean series. Many fans have developed a strong emotional connection to his character, making it challenging to accept a replacement, even if it were to be done with AI technology.

On the other hand, AI-powered characters have been featured in movies before, and technology continues to advance rapidly. With the rise of deepfake technology, it’s becoming possible to recreate a person’s likeness convincingly. However, it raises ethical questions about the rights and consent of the actors involved, as well as the potential implications for the future of the industry.

If Disney were to consider replacing Johnny Depp with AI, they would need to weigh the pros and cons carefully. On one hand, using AI could potentially allow them to extend the franchise and create new stories without relying on a human actor’s availability or age. It could also lead to cost savings in the long run, as AI characters wouldn’t require salaries or contracts. On the other hand, such a decision might receive significant backlash from fans and the public, who may see it as disrespectful to the original actor and his contribution to the series. Additionally, there could be legal and ethical challenges concerning the use of an actor’s likeness without their consent or involvement.

Before you say the idea is far-fetched and too insane to work, it may not be as crazy as it sounds on the surface. Well, at least to think that Disney would try it.

Disney is already considering AI options for the future

For those who don’t know, Disney has already begun the process of using AI in many of its recent projects. Disney received backlash for using AI generations in the background of several Disney+ shows, and the company has already made it clear that it plans to pursue the technology even further in the future.

Though Disney has gotten pushback, the company is actively seeking to build its AI department, and these positions start with very generous salaries.

In an even bigger blow to those who were laid off earlier this year, the positions are offering anywhere from $180,000 (for an R&D Imagineer at Disney) to over $900,000 per year (for an AI Product Manager at Netflix), a report from Inside the Magic shared. “Considering the amount of jobs that have been cut due to cost and streamed content that’s been lost due cost-cutting measures, it’s a blow to the workers. Especially considering the jobs are for AI positions as the strikes continue on the basis on not bringing the technology into film, it’s a disappointing move.”

With Disney already turning to AI and looking to build on the technology, it’s only a matter of time before we begin to see full-length featured films that feature AI. As the technology becomes more prominent, some predict that we could even teach artificial intelligence to act out the same mannerisms as prominent celebrities and deliver a performance that would leave you wondering if you had just seen the human actor themself.

Actor Tom Hanks shared that deep fake technology has already begun to take over the industry and that he predicts it is the way of the future.

“Anybody can now recreate themselves at any age they are, by way of AI or deep fake technology.” Hanks said. “I could be hit by a bus tomorrow and that’s it, but my performances can go on and on and on.”

Disney has already used CGI and other technology to bring to life “de-aged” actors. This was used in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales when we see a younger version of Captain Jack Sparrow. It was also used recently in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023) to give us a younger Harrison Ford.

Who’s to say that Johnny Depp couldn’t just be replaced with the technology in the future? Perhaps Disney elects to go with the younger cast option and only wants Captain Jack Sparrow to make a small cameo without many– if any– lines. They could certainly use the technology to replicate what they want without ever paying out money for Johnny Depp to make the appearance.

Is this what fans want? Absolutely not. Could computers ever really take the place of the true heart that Johnny Depp brings to the character? Absolutely not.

But, Disney has made stranger decisions in the past, and it’s clear the company won’t shy away from controversy if it makes the choice to do so.

What do you think about an AI Johnny Depp? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!