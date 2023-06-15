Harrison Ford Won’t Miss ‘Indiana Jones,’ “It Doesn’t Matter”

Fans may be mourning the end of Indiana Jones – but Harrison Ford is ready to move on.

With the release of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023), Ford wraps up a 42-year legacy as the fedora-wearing, whip-wielding archaeologist. This time around, Jones is nearing a forced retirement when he joins his goddaughter Helena Shaw (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) on an adventure to secure a mysterious dial known as the Antikythera.

While the film doesn’t hit theaters until June 30, the film previously debuted at Cannes Film Festival. First reviews have criticized its plot and CGI but praised Ford and Waller-Bridge’s performances – as well as Mads Mikkelsen as the film’s villain, Jürgen Voller – and the “poignant” arc for Jones’ character.

We’ll have to wait to see just what this “poignant” arc entails. However, fans should brace themselves for a final goodbye to Indy, with Ford confirming that he won’t miss portraying the character.

Talking to Entertainment Tonight at the Los Angeles premiere of the movie yesterday (June 14), Ford explained that he has “complicated” feelings about the end of his time as Jones. But he’s not “going to miss” playing him as “the film will still be there for people when I’m dust, and it doesn’t matter.”

Ford is notoriously blunt in interviews (and certainly has no qualms about sharing his honest thoughts on his films or characters). However, he had plenty of positive things to say about getting the opportunity to give Indiana Jones a proper conclusion.

“I’m very grateful that we get to do this and that we’ve rounded the corner and brought the character full circle,” he said. “That’s very important to me. I was very grateful to have to opportunity to make this film, and I’m hoping that all these people will be grateful for it.”

At the same time, Ford has no qualms about the possibility of a future Indiana Jones reboot. He said filmmakers didn’t need his “blessing” and would now like to “spend a little bit more time at home, frankly.” Ford has previously commented on how extensive time spent filming had impacted his abilities as a father.

“I love making movies,” he said. “I’ve been making movies for longer than even 42 years, and my work is really important to me. I really appreciate the opportunity to do it – my wife granted me that opportunity. But I’ve been working a lot lately, so I might be due for a bit of a rest.”

Are you excited about Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny? Let us know your hopes for the film in the comments!