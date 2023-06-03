Harrison Ford Says He Was A Bad Dad

Harrison Ford is a man who has never been afraid to say exactly what he’s feeling. This was definitely the case when he admitted in an interview that he could have been a better father.

Harrison Ford is an actor known for playing action heroes that are as charming as they are tough. This includes Han Solo from the Star Wars franchise and Indiana Jones from Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) and its sequels.

Ford continues to bring this gritty attitude to his roles to this day, including starring turns in Shrinking (2023), 1923 (2022-present), Captain America: New World Order (2024), and Thunderbolts (2024). However, the legendary actor has recently admitted that’s not the only part of himself he brings to his characters.

Harrison Ford Takes Accountability

In an interview with Esquire, the subject eventually turned towards his children. Harrison Ford, a father of five, admitted that he was far from the perfect father for his kids.

“I can tell you this: If I’d been less successful, I’d probably be a better parent.” Ford continued, “And certainly the more constant gardener is the better parent, and I’ve been out of town, up my own a–, for most of my life.”

However, he made sure to note that he accepts his faults, saying, “I think that’s tantamount to ‘I know who the f— I am.'”

Ford then mentioned that his wife, actress Calista Flockhart, encourages him to go to therapy. “I do take mental health seriously. I was trying to say, as I explained to her: It’s that I accommodate all of the flaws that people go to psychiatrists to accommodate because I accept my flaws.

Ford then emphasized, “I accept my flaws and my failures—I don’t accept them, I own them.”

This reflects the journey of two of Harrison Ford’s most iconic characters, Han Solo and Indiana Jones. While both are likable heroes with gruff exteriors, they did have issues being parents that were present with their children, something that is explored in The Force Awakens (2015) and Indiana Jones and The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008) respectively.

Who’s your favorite Harrison Ford character? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!