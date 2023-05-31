Al Pacino Expecting Fourth Child at 83 Years Old

At a whopping 83 years of age, legendary Hollywood actor Al Pacino has announced that he and his girlfriend Noor Alfallah are expecting their first child as a couple.

Al Pacino is considered to be one of the greatest actors of all time. Pacino began studying acting at the Actors Studio and soon appeared in New York plays. He broke into screen acting with his performance as Michael Corleone in The Godfather (1972). The rest is history.

Al Pacino has gone on to star in some of the most iconic roles in history, including Tony Montana in Scarface (1983), John Wojtowicz in Dog Day Afternoon (1975), Big Boy Caprice in Dick Tracy (1990), Frank Slade in Scent of a Woman (1992), and Satan in The Devil’s Advocate (1997). He has won an Academy Award, Golden Globe, and a BAFTA for Best Actor. He has also won two Tony Awards and two Primetime Emmy Awards.

When it comes to Hollywood, Al Pacino has easily done it all. And now, in 2023, he is about to revisit one of his all-time favorite roles: a dad.

Al Pacino Says, “Hello!” To a New Little Friend

On May 30, 2023, a rep for Al Pacino confirmed that he is expecting his fourth child with his girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, who is now eight months pregnant.

Pacino has three other children. He is the father to Julie Pacino, 33, alongside Jan Tarrant as well as the parent of twins Anton and Olivia Pacino, both aged 22, with Beverly D’Angelo.

While this announcement may seem shocking due to the actor’s age, it falls perfectly in line with Robert De Niro, another legendary actor Pacino starred alongside in The Godfather Part II (1974), The Irishman (2019), and many other films.

De Niro is expecting his seventh child at age 79. He casually dropped the news while doing press for his newest movie, About My Father (2023).

What is your favorite Al Pacino performance? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!