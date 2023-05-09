Robert De Niro Welcomes Seventh Child at 79

in Entertainment, Movies

Posted on by Jeremy Hanna Leave a comment
Robert De Niro in The Silver Linings Playbook

Credit: The Weinstein Company

Robert De Niro, one of the most respected actors of all time, has just revealed that he has had a seventh child at the ripe old age of 79 years old.

Credit: Warner Bros.

Born in New York City, Robert De Niro started acting by studying at the Stella Adler Conservatory and Lee Strasberg’s Actors Studio. He soon started booking decent roles before meeting director Martin Scorsese. The duo then released a string of critically acclaimed and beloved films, earning the actor multiple Academy Award nominations and victories.

Some of De Niro’s Oscar-nominated roles during this period were in Taxi Driver (1976), The Deer Hunter (1978), Awakenings (1980), and Cape Fear (1991). De Niro won Oscars for The Godfather Part II (1974) and Raging Bull (1980). Some other notable performances were in The King of Comedy (1982), Goodfellas (1990), and Casino (1995).

Gene Ulfland (Marc Maron) (left), Murray Franklin (Robert De Niro) (right) in Joker (2019)
Credit: Warner Bros.

Related: ‘Joker 2’ Director Celebrates the Film Wrapping With New Images of Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga

Robert De Niro continued acting as he got older, primarily starring in comedies like Analyze This (1999), Meet the Parents (2000), and Stardust (2007). The actor began receiving critical acclaim again with his performance in Silver Linings Playbook (2014), earning another Academy Award nomination, and Joker (2019). He then reunited with Martin Scorsese, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci for Netflix’s The Irishman (2019), this time garnering an Oscar nomination for producing.

However, acting isn’t the only thing that De Niro has continued doing into his golden years. He’s also continued being a father by having yet another kid at almost 80 years of age.

Robert De Niro Casually Drops He’s Had a Seventh Kid

ROBERT DE NIRO
Credit: ABC

Related: Robert De Niro Was Offered Jack Sparrow Before Johnny Depp

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight Canada about his upcoming film About My Father (2023), Robert De Niro casually dropped that he had just had a seventh child at 79. He did not disclose the name of the child or the mother.

De Niro’s other children include Drena and Raphael with his first wife, Diahnne Abbott, twin sons Aaron and Julian with his ex-girlfriend Toukie Smith, and Elliot and Helen with his second wife, Grace Hightower.

What’s your favorite Robert De Niro performance? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!

Jeremy Hanna

Jeremy Hanna is what happens when you put all of your skill points into constitution and charisma. A So Cal native, Jeremy’s favorite topics are Pokemon, Theme Parks, LEGOs, video games, and lots of other things that are far too expensive. He currently writes for thegamer.com and The Completionist on YouTube.

Be the first to comment!