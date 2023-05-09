Robert De Niro Welcomes Seventh Child at 79

Robert De Niro, one of the most respected actors of all time, has just revealed that he has had a seventh child at the ripe old age of 79 years old.

Born in New York City, Robert De Niro started acting by studying at the Stella Adler Conservatory and Lee Strasberg’s Actors Studio. He soon started booking decent roles before meeting director Martin Scorsese. The duo then released a string of critically acclaimed and beloved films, earning the actor multiple Academy Award nominations and victories.

Some of De Niro’s Oscar-nominated roles during this period were in Taxi Driver (1976), The Deer Hunter (1978), Awakenings (1980), and Cape Fear (1991). De Niro won Oscars for The Godfather Part II (1974) and Raging Bull (1980). Some other notable performances were in The King of Comedy (1982), Goodfellas (1990), and Casino (1995).

Robert De Niro continued acting as he got older, primarily starring in comedies like Analyze This (1999), Meet the Parents (2000), and Stardust (2007). The actor began receiving critical acclaim again with his performance in Silver Linings Playbook (2014), earning another Academy Award nomination, and Joker (2019). He then reunited with Martin Scorsese, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci for Netflix’s The Irishman (2019), this time garnering an Oscar nomination for producing.

However, acting isn’t the only thing that De Niro has continued doing into his golden years. He’s also continued being a father by having yet another kid at almost 80 years of age.

Robert De Niro Casually Drops He’s Had a Seventh Kid

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight Canada about his upcoming film About My Father (2023), Robert De Niro casually dropped that he had just had a seventh child at 79. He did not disclose the name of the child or the mother.

De Niro’s other children include Drena and Raphael with his first wife, Diahnne Abbott, twin sons Aaron and Julian with his ex-girlfriend Toukie Smith, and Elliot and Helen with his second wife, Grace Hightower.

