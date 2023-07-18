Amber Heard in More Legal Trouble After FBI Involvement

Amber Heard is reportedly facing more legal trouble following her lawsuit with Johnny Depp.

Heard began her acting career in the mid-2000s with supporting roles in films such as Friday Night Lights (2004) and Alpha Dog (2006). She gained wider recognition for her roles in movies like Pineapple Express (2008), The Rum Diary (2011), and Magic Mike XXL (2015). However, Amber Heard became more prominent in the media due to her high-profile marriage and subsequent divorce from actor Johnny Depp. In 2016, Heard filed for a restraining order against Depp, accusing him of domestic violence. The divorce proceedings were highly publicized, and the couple reached a settlement in 2017.

Amid the divorce, Amber Heard has been involved in legal controversies and public scrutiny. Johnny Depp filed a defamation lawsuit against her in 2019, accusing her of making false allegations of abuse. The case resulted in a highly publicized trial in the UK, in which both Depp and Heard provided testimony. In 2020, the court ruled in favor of the UK newspaper The Sun, which had referred to Depp as a “wife-beater” in an article about the trial.

Two years later, a highly-publicized defamation trial pitted Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in the U.S. Both celebrities took the stand during the court proceedings, and the result was a resounding success for Depp, who was awarded $10.35 million in damages. Several months later, the two settled with Amber Heard paying Johnny Depp $1 million, which the actor promised to charity.

Heard has been considered highly controversial, especially over the last year, facing all kinds of backlash from fans who support Johnny Depp. The actress is still set to make her big return into the Hollywood limelight later this year when her Aquaman sequel, titled Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023) alongside Jason Momoa, comes out, but it seems that her legal trouble may not be quite finished as of yet.

Last year, it was reported that Heard was the subject of an investigation backed by the FBI. She was initially facing charges of illegal importation and a potential 10-year jail sentence when she brought her terriers to Australia to meet Depp during filming for Pirates of the Caribbean. The animals should have been declared and then quarantined upon arrival, but Heard’s lawyer stated that the paperwork had slipped through the cracks. Australian officials, with the support of the FBI, have been reportedly tracking down witnesses in the U.S., but nothing has been updated on this case.

What has been updated, however, is Heard’s legal involvement with the insurance company New York Marine and General Insurance Co. Heard withdrew her claim, but the company is refusing to drop the case, specifically saying “that they’re not liable if Heard is found to have “willfully” committed the wrongful conduct.”

Heard’s lawyer released a statement on the ongoing legal trouble, but a judge has yet to rule on the matter.

“Currently, New York Marine faces no real or threatened economic harm from Ms. Heard, as she has withdrawn her claim for indemnity and is not seeking any defense costs from New York Marine unless and until this Court’s dismissal order is reversed on appeal.”

Inside the Magic will keep you updated on the latest developments surrounding Amber Heard, Johnny Depp, and more.