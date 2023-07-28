Jack Sparrow Replacement Margot Robbie Fakes Her Death

We all do silly things when we are young, and Barbie-star Margot Robbie is not excluded.

Margot Robbie has always been a highly acclaimed Australian actor and producer, with stunning performances in films such as Barbie (2023), Asteroid City (2023), Amsterdam (2022), The Suicide Squad (2021), Bombshell (2019), Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019), I, Tonya (2016), and The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) — to name a few. She has most recently been in the press after starring in Barbie, directed by Greta Gerwig, a film that had one of the best marketing campaigns of the year that has left everyone talking, and Robbie, a bigger star than ever, alongside her co-star Ryan Gosling. The film also features America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Simu Liu, Will Farrell, and Michael Cera.

Margot Robbie’s ability to play a leading role continues to be proven through her fantastic performances in all of her films, which may now lead to her taking over as Jack Sparrow in the Disney Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

The previous announcement of Margot Robbie coming into the Pirates of the Caribbean world stems from a female-led version of the franchise that is being created in the same world that we know and love from the original films. Although it seemed that Robbie was the new Jack Sparrow, and she may be the newest star of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, this version of the film was said to have its own characters.

As we have previously shared, “According to a Hollywood insider, the star has apparently been looking for ways to spice up her character a little bit more and bring her into the 21st century – despite living in the golden era of piracy. The source claims: “Margot wants her character in PotC film to be LGBT.” This would not be a massive departure for the series, as it has always featured characters of all kinds throughout the films so far.”

Unfortunately, that film idea was then scrapped. The film was set to be written by her Birds of Prey (2020) screenwriter Christina Hodson. Margot said, “We had an idea, and we were developing it for a while, ages ago, to have more of a female-led—not totally female-led, but just a different kind of story—which we thought would’ve been cool,” Robbie explained, “But I guess they don’t want to do it. Now, tides may be changing after Margot Robbie has swept the world by storm, and with her current A-list status, she would be the prime candidate to play Johnny Depp’s Jack Sparrow in a future Pirates of the Caribbean film.

It seems Margot has been flexing her pirate skills for years! Pirates are known to be deceitful and definitely know a thing or two about violence to get out of a tricky situation. Pop Base (@PopBase) shared exactly how Robbie did just that in a recent post:

Margot Robbie reveals she once faked her own death as a kid to scare away a babysitter she didn’t like, who ran out screaming: “I got a big kitchen knife and ketchup and I sprawled out naked on the tiles, covered myself in ketchup, put the kitchen knife and I waited like 45 minutes for her to find me.”

Margot Robbie reveals she once faked her own death as a kid to scare away a babysitter she didn’t like, who ran out screaming: “I got a big kitchen knife and ketchup and I sprawled out naked on the tiles, covered myself in ketchup, put the kitchen knife and I waited like 45… pic.twitter.com/pBnBTA5Eht — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 26, 2023

Of course, this was not a serious incident, but it certainly has the inner workings of a young Jack Sparrow.

Why isn’t Johnny Depp playing Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean?

Following the bombshell of ex-wife Amber Heard alleging that legendary actor Johnny Depp (Sweeney Todd, Edward Scissorhands) physically assaulted the Aquaman (2018) actress numerous times throughout their rocky marriage, Hollywood blacklisted Depp.

Virtually overnight, Johhny Depp became the actual Public Enemies (2009), losing all credibility for his Willy Wonka (2005) and Ed Wood (1994) work. The Walt Disney Company turned its back on their beloved Captain Jack Sparrow before Johnny Depp could publicly defend his name. Heard’s Op-Ed with The Sun also cost Depp his role in The Fantastic Beasts franchise as Gellert Grindelwald to Mads Mikkelsen.

The historic Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation lawsuit occurred in Fairfax, Virginia, but the internet watched worldwide. Depp was suing ex-wife Heard for $50 million following a 2018 op-ed piece regarding her then-alleged experience as a victim, and subsequent survivor, of domestic viewing. Heard was also countersuing the Corpse Bride star for $100 million.

As we now know, Depp was proven innocent.

That being said, Depp’s professional life took severe hits due to Amber Heard’s false allegations, and just recently, Mr. Depp revealed a self-portrait that represented the most difficult five years of his life, which took place during his time and divorce from Amber Heard. The actor stated that he made the painting during a “dark” and “confusing” time, which likely aligns with the past few years when his trauma was publically aired. Read more on that here.

Over the past week, Johnny Depp (Pirates Of The Caribbean: The Curse Of The Black Pearl (2003), Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006), Pirates Of The Caribbean: At World’s End (2007), Pirates Of The Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011), and Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017)) has been circulating the media after falling ill in a Hungarian hotel, which resulted in a cancelled show for the Hollywood Vampires in Budapest.

Since then, Depp’s fans have rallied around the film star in prayer, wishing the best for the star. We have seen fans come together to support Johnny Depp many times recently. Not only did hundreds of thousands petition to have him reinstated as Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, but they made hashtag #JusticeForJohnnyDepp go viral. Read more on that here.

What do you think about Margot Robbie as a possible Jack Sparrow replacement?