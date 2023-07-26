Johnny Depp Fans Pray for Safety After Chilling Health Status Revealed

This week has not been a banner one for actor Johnny Depp who is, perhaps, most famous for his portrayal of Captain Jack Sparrow in Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean film franchise. Johnny Depp has recently had a terrifying health scare, and his fans are speaking out in unity, praying for his safety.

The Edward Scissorhands star has been in the limelight over the past few years, not only for his spectacular work on film but due to his crumbling personal life. If you’ve been following Inside the Magic for any length of time, you’ve probably seen some of our extensive coverage of the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard lawsuit. The historic Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation lawsuit occurred in Fairfax, Virginia, but the internet watched worldwide. Depp was suing ex-wife Heard for $50 million following a 2018 op-ed piece regarding her then-alleged experience as a victim, and subsequent survivor, of domestic viewing. Heard was also countersuing the Corpse Bride star for $100 million.

This civil case came on the heels of Depp’s November 2020 libel lawsuit loss that cost him his starring roles in both The Walt Disney Company’s Pirates of the Caribbean franchise and Warner Bros. Fantastic Beasts Harry Potter spinoff series. The Jack Sparrow actor denied the domestic violence allegations from the start, with even his ex-partners, Vanessa Paradis and Winona Ryder, speaking out in his defence at various points in time. As we now know, Depp was proven innocent.

That being said, Depp’s professional life took severe hits due to Amber Heard’s false allegations, and just recently, Mr. Depp revealed a self-portrait that represented the most difficult five years of his life, which took place during his time and divorce from Amber Heard. The actor stated that he made the painting during a “dark” and “confusing” time in his life, which likely aligns with the past few years when his trauma was publically aired. Read more on that here.

Over the past week, Johnny Depp (Pirates Of The Caribbean: The Curse Of The Black Pearl (2003), Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006), Pirates Of The Caribbean: At World’s End (2007), Pirates Of The Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011), and Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017)) has been circulating the media after falling ill in a Hungarian hotel, which resulted in a cancelled show for the Hollywood Vampires in Budapest. As we reported, the band Hollywood Vampires noted that they were extremely sorry for not showing up before their fans who had already bought tickets. “The band is very upset by this recent and unfortunate turn of events and hopes to return when schedules permit.” It seems that Johnny Depp’s health was reportedly severely impacted, which caused the show to be canceled. Sources declared that Depp was over-excited; he couldn’t even leave the hotel. A doctor was called to see if there was anything more wrong with him than simply overdoing it as a rock star.

Since then, Depp’s fans have rallied around the film star in prayer, wishing the best for the star. We have seen fans come together to support Johnny Depp many times in the recent past. Not only did hundreds of thousands petition to have him reinstated as Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, but they made hashtag #JusticeForJohnnyDepp go viral.

Now, they are once again standing by Depp’s side. One fan took to Twitter and replied to a news article stating, “Whatever happened, I’m sending prayers, positive vibes and anything else I can muster up.”

Oscar (@darkvslight6) said, “We pray you, Johnny Depp my love ❤🥺🥺 #johnnydepp #JohnnyDeppIsALegend #mylove”

Other’s shared more prayer sentiments saying, “Praying for Johnny’s health, and “May he get well soon. Praying for him.” Another fan said, “It would be sad to lose such a great talent,” fearing the worst. The cause of Depp’s unconsciousness has not been revealed at the moment, but it does not seem his status is life-threatening.

What do you think about Johnny Depp’s health scare? Share your sentiments for the actor below.