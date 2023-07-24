Johnny Depp Reveals Disturbingly “Dark” Self Portrait After Passing Out in Hotel

Johnny Depp has gone through extreme ups and downs over the past couple of years, and it seems that the Pirates of the Caribbean actor’s downward spiral is only becoming more tragic as the media has honed in on his recent upsets.

Most recently, Johnny Depp was found passed out in a Hungarian hotel, which resulted in a cancelled show for the Hollywood Vampires in Budapest. As we reported, the band Hollywood Vampires noted that they were extremely sorry for not showing up before their fans who had already bought tickets. “The band is very upset by this recent and unfortunate turn of events and hope to return when schedules permit.” It seems that Johnny Depp’s health was reportedly severely impacted, which caused the show to be canceled.

A source stated, “Everything was set, the stage was set, and the backstage crew was ready for the party. It didn’t even occur to me that there could be a problem, especially as the band members had done the sound set-up that had been scheduled for the afternoon. No one thought any more about the fact that Johnny Depp didn’t take part, his microphone was set up by a staff member, but that’s not unusual for such stars. All we’ve heard is that Depp was over-excited; he couldn’t even leave the hotel. We also heard that they called a doctor to see if there was anything more wrong with him than simply overdoing it as a rock star.”

These events connect to a much larger chain stemming from the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard (Aquaman, The Rum Diary, Drive Angry Piper) public domestic abuse trial, which encapsulated the nation. Although Depp’s innocence was proven, the star has found another way to re-enter the media with this new health concern.

Aside from the recent show cancellation, Depp has also found another way to pop up in the news cycle with a self-portrait that he created and is now selling to the public. The actor stated that he made the painting during a “dark” and “confusing” time in his life, which likely aligns with the past few years when his trauma was publically aired. Castle Fine Art is selling the print for nearly $2,000 unframed.

The painting is described as,

“Hand-signed by Johnny Depp, each artwork is made to order, uniquely numbered, and emboss stamped by hand with Johnny’s personal mark of authenticity, The Bunnyman. Available for 13 days only, check our live countdown for the time remaining to secure your artwork before the edition closure at midnight (GMT) 1st August. The number of editions produced will be limited by demand during this time. This image captures the emotional exhaustion Johnny was feeling when he completed the artwork in 2021, as he was about to enter the fifth year of a very difficult period of his life. He added the “five” tally-mark annotation in recognition of this moment in time. Traditionally being seen as the form in which many artists have come to be remembered by, self-portraits offer insights not only into the artist’s life, surroundings and artistic ideas but also into their state of mind. When creating a self-portrait, the artist represents his psychological features as well as his emotions, bringing out a feeling that allows the viewer to see the subject’s character. The feeling the art expresses gains a new meaning, acting as a mirror, and a window to give thought to our own mental health and the health of those around us. In turn, for every print sold, $200 will go directly to Mental Health America, a leading community-based non-profit charity dedicated to the promotion of mental health, well-being and illness prevention. An organisation which Johnny describes as “a wonderful facility and an extremely deserving cause; they do a lot of great work there”.

The painting, which shows the “emotional exhaustion” that Johnny Depp had felt after entering what he considered to be the fifth most challenging period of his life, seems fitting to be going on sale at the moment, as it appears that the “dark” and “confusing” times in his life may still be lingering on. The fifth-year begins with Depp losing to The Sun in a libel lawsuit case in November 2021. After the U.K. tabloid The Sun wrote an article defaming Depp while calling him abusive, Depp sued the publication. The actor lost the battle with the tabloid as well as his appeal. Shortly after, Depp would lose two significant roles, including The Fantastic Beasts franchise helmed by Warner Bros., who dropped the actor and recast him with Mads Mikkelson.

Hearing about the recent health issue may have many Disney fans wondering if there is a chance that Depp would ever reprise his role as Jack Sparrow in the franchise.

If you are a fan of Depp and his quirky pirate character, you may have already heard that he will not appear in Pirates of the Caribbean 6. From what has been said, it seems Depp received the boot from Disney due to the previous legal controversy surrounding him and his ex-wife Amber Heard (Aquaman). The two were locked in a $150 million legal battle in which Heard had depicted Depp as a domestic abuser, while Depp continued to refute those claims and later won.

Although there have been many rumors swirling in the media of Depp’s return to the franchise, Depp was asked if he would return to the film during the defamation trial. The question was posed, “The fact is, Mr. Depp, if Disney came to you with $300 million and a million alpacas, nothing on this earth would get you to go back and work with Disney on a Pirates of the Caribbean film? Correct?” In response, Depp stated, “That is true.”

Although Depp’s return seems unlikely, in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, Jack Sparrow is still alive and well, and it seems the film ends with Davy Jones returning. Keeping Sparrow around for the next movie to battle it out with Jones would make perfect sense, so if Disney did change their mind, it likely would make more sense story-wise to bring Depp back. Plus, with the fan love Depp possesses, the film’s success would be guaranteed, whereas many may boycott the movie without him.

Depp has become so iconic as Captain Jack Sparrow, so much so that multiple Disney attractions, from Disney World to Disneyland and more, have changed their attractions to fit in the rum-drinking pirate who looks identical to Depp. You can also meet Jack Sparrow in the Parks when you visit Disney, and he too looks just like Johnny Depp and behaves like him in the role as well! When Disney refurbished the various Pirates of the Caribbean attractions, many of them included a new storyline that involved Jack Sparrow! We can now see his animatronic pop up all over the attraction, and at the end, he is in the treasure room, enjoying all of his gold and newfound glory.

Based on Johnny Depp’s character creation, Guests can meet the rum-drinking pirate at both Magic Kingdom and Disneyland Park. Depp played Jack Sparrow in all five Pirates of the Caribbean films, including Pirates Of The Caribbean: The Curse Of The Black Pearl (2003), Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006), Pirates Of The Caribbean: At World’s End (2007), Pirates Of The Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011), and Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017), so it is straightforward to pick out the characters unique movements with so many films to reference!

