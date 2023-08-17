Hurricane Headed to Attack Disneyland, Park Shut Down Imminent

Should you be steering clear of Disneyland with the impending hurricane zooming in? Let’s take a look at Hurricane Hilary.

When you think of hurricanes and Disney, you tend to think of Orlando and Walt Disney World Resort. In Florida, one thing that is unfortunate about the state is that it is prone to hurricanes. When Guests visit Disney World in the summer, especially from July to September, it will likely rain every day, which is not a huge deal as the storms in Florida leave as quickly as they appear. However, if you are in Disney World during a hurricane, the weather may not be what you expected for a theme park day.

Disney World has only had to close six times due to hurricanes since opening in 1971. Below is a list of each hurricane closure recorded since Disney World opened:

Hurricane Floyd – 1999

Hurricane Charlie – 2004

Hurricane Francis – 2004

Hurricane Jeanne – 2004

Hurricane Matthew – 2016

Hurricane Irma – 2017

Hurricane Dorian – 2019

Disneyland, however, has never shut down — but there is a first for everything.

As reported by NBC, “The first tropical threat to the U.S. this season isn’t on the East Coast or in the Gulf of Mexico — it’s in Southern California. Tropical Storm Hilary formed Wednesday morning along Mexico’s western coast and is forecast to bring intense rain to Southern California early next week. If it makes landfall, it would become only the fourth storm of at least tropical storm strength to hit the area.”

The publication continued to expand on how the hurricane will get worse overtime, “Conditions are favorable for Hilary to increase in intensity over the next two to three days. The National Hurricane Center forecasts the storm’s peak intensity Saturday morning as a Category 3 hurricane with 120 mph winds. The storm is expected to weaken soon after that due to cooler ocean temperatures and potential land interaction with Mexico’s Baja, just south of California. By Sunday, heavy rainfall is expected to reach Southern California and southwest Arizona.”

Considering rainfall is incredibly rare in California, these hurricane-level rains that will be coming in will surely have the majority of folks staying indoors. With Disneyland located in Anaheim, California, it is on track to be hit with Hilary, and may have to shut down for Guest safety depending on the severity of the storm.

Upcoming Hurricanes at Disney World

Luckily, if you do find yourself at Disney World during a hurricane, you are likely to be quite safe.

Walt Disney World Resort as a whole is actually one of the safest places to be if you ever find yourself in Central Florida during a hurricane. Disney World Resorts are all built to withstand any storm and have backup power supplies to ensure that Guests are always feeling immersed in the magic of the resort’s theme, and not thinking about the terrible weather outside.

They do this so well that many locals even book a stay at a Disney Resort when they know a bad hurricane is on the way. So, if you are visiting Disney World during hurricane season, rest assured that your Disney Resort hotel will keep you safe and warm if any bad storms hit Orlando during your trip.

