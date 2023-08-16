Disney World Predicted to Receive Worst Hurricane in History, Time Traveler Says

Is a hurricane coming to Walt Disney World? According to one “time traveler”, there is.

In Florida, one thing that is unfortunate about the state is that it is prone to hurricanes. When Guests visit Disney World in the summer, especially from July to September, it will likely rain every day, which is not a huge deal as the storms in Florida leave as quickly as they appear. However, if you are in Disney World during a hurricane, the weather may not be what you expected for a theme park day.

That being said, it seems one time traveler is expecting the worst hurricane in recorded history to hit Walt Disney World Resort this fall. One TikTok from Radiant Time Traveler has gone viral predicting that a horrific Category 6 hurricane will hit Florida on September 6, 2023.

If you are wondering how valid this TikTok is, a Category 6 hurricane does not even exist. The Saffir-Simpson Scale, which measures storm securities, only goes up to Category 5. Many viewers are commenting that this is a hoax and that the predicted hurricane will not actually happen, and Floridan and the South Carolina’s will be perfectly safe. That being said, content like this can stir panic and fear in those who are unaware that this is inaccurate.

Luckily, if you do find yourself at Disney World during a hurricane, you are likely to be quite safe.

Cinderella Castle as a whole was also constructed to be able to withstand any hurricane. The Magic Kingdom centerpiece is made up of gypsum, plaster, and fiberglass, and contrary to what some may think, nothing needs to ever be removed from the castle during a hurricane, not even the spires! This is something we have seen proven with hurricane Dorian, hurricane Irma, hurricane Mattew, and many other tropical storms.

Walt Disney World Resort as a whole is actually one of the safest places to be if you ever find yourself in Central Florida during a hurricane. Disney World Resorts are all built to withstand any storm and have backup power supplies to ensure that Guests are always feeling immersed in the magic of the resort’s theme, and not thinking about the terrible weather outside. They do this so well that many locals even book a stay at a Disney Resort when they know a bad hurricane is on the way. So, if you are visiting Disney World during hurricane season, rest assured that your Disney Resort hotel will keep you safe and warm if any bad storms hit Orlando during your trip.

When Walt Disney was scouting where he should put Disney World, ensuring that there was enough room, it was accessible, and keeping it away from hurricanes was a significant priority. Miami and Ormond Beach were options; however, they were much too close to the ocean, and Ocala did not have enough roadways, so Orlando, a city 60 miles from the coast, was chosen.

Disney World has only had to close six times due to hurricanes since opening in 1971. Below is a list of each hurricane closure recorded since Disney World opened:

Hurricane Floyd – 1999

Hurricane Charlie – 2004Hurricane Francis – 2004

Hurricane Jeanne – 2004

Hurricane Matthew – 2016

Hurricane Irma – 2017

Hurricane Dorian – 2019

At the moment, there is no hurricane slated to hit Central Florida, which is fantastic! If one does roll in, rest assured that Disney will always take great care of you during your stay!

