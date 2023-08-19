California Theme Parks Update Guests on Hurricane Closures

Two California theme parks have offered guests an update on potential upcoming closures.

‘Hurricanes’ and ‘theme parks’ are two terms that typically only come up in conversation when speaking about the likes of Walt Disney World Resort, Universal Orlando Resort, or Tokyo Disney Resort. Several major theme park properties are located in hurricane territory and have needed to close up shop multiple times to weather out the storm.

That isn’t something you expect from a theme park in California. However, that’s all about to change this weekend with the arrival of Hurricane Hilary.

The first tropical storm to hit California in more than 80 years, Hilary is expected to bring 48 hours of heavy rainfall to Southern California. Current projections see it making landfall early on Sunday, August 20, near Bahía Tortugas before making its way north with winds of up to 100 mph.

For now, theme parks in the state have fallen short of announcing closures. Universal has announced that “Universal Studios Hollywood and CityWalk continue to monitor Hurricane Hilary” and plan to remain open but encouraged guests to check for updates before visiting the park. Disneyland Resort is also thought to sit directly in the storm’s path.

Six Flags has now also offered an update on their plans for the storm. Like Universal, it currently expects Six Flags Magic Mountain and its (inconveniently named right now, considering the circumstances) water park Hurricane Harbor to open as scheduled on Sunday and Monday. However, it will also continue to monitor the situation.

We currently expect Six Flags Magic Mountain and Hurricane Harbor to open as scheduled on Sunday and Monday, and will continue to monitor Hurricane Hilary. The safety of our guests and team members is always our top priority. Any changes or updates to our operation will be communicated on our social media channels and website.

While Hilary’s path will only become clear once it makes landfall, experts fear by that point, it will have turned into a tropical storm big enough to cover the entire region. The current area covered by the storm is estimated to be around the size of Arizona. Stay tuned for more updates.

