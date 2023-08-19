Update: Catastrophic Rainfall, Destructive Winds, Historic Flooding Expected to Impact Disneyland

Southern California, including Disneyland Resort, is now under a Tropical Storm warning as Hurricane Hilary makes its approach in a historic storm that could lead to excessive destruction and more. Here’s the latest on what you should expect if you’re visiting or currently visiting Disneyland in California.

Disneyland Resort – Historic Storm Should Not Be Ignored

Hurricane Hilary is not something anyone should take lightly. Although the storm will be downgraded to a tropical storm when it makes landfall, the eye of the Hurricane will make a direct pass over Disneyland Resort (DL, DLR) in California, bringing about catastrophic rainfall, destructive winds, and record-setting flooding for the area. Although Disneyland might not suffer such immense difficulties, it’s always a good rule of thumb to prepare for the worst but hope for the best.

Based upon the size of Hurricane Hilary — massive– expect tropical storm winds and maybe hurricane force gusts into Southern California by late Sunday. NHC is explicitly forecasting a tropical storm into Death Valley. pic.twitter.com/lTFVsDOCDw — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) August 18, 2023

Just 21 hours ago, a Tropical Storm warning was sent out to Southern California, which includes DL.

Tropical Storm watch issued for Southern California for Hurricane Hilary pic.twitter.com/wQ1gZvYsdo — Showcase of Wishes (@ShowcaseWishes) August 18, 2023

UPDATE: Hurricane Hilary intensified a bit and shifted Eastward in its track. The storm will likely pass over Disneyland Resort directly—no update from DLR.

Hurricane #Hilary has sped up a bit, along with a slight shift eastward in its track. This results in Sunday morning through Sunday evening being the time frame of most impact, along with slightly weaker winds. Stay tuned to @NHC_Pacific & other NWS accounts for updates! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/fR2xRm6h7C — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) August 19, 2023

The news of this Hurricane was released a few days ago by Inside The Magic. Still, it was reported prematurely as Hurricane Hilary has drastically changed for the worst since Thursday morning. No evacuations have been called, and the park shutting down is nowhere near imminent as no official word has been received from Disneyland Resort. Universal Studios Hollywood released a public statement regarding their readiness and preparations for Hurricane Hilary yesterday afternoon:

The Universal Resort will remain open throughout this ordeal, while guests can stay indoors or continue their vacations inside the park.

Protecting Valuables

During a hurricane, water damage is a serious concern. Keep valuable items in waterproof bags or pouches to safeguard them from unexpected rain or splashes.

Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, is not typically prone to hurricanes, as it’s located on the West Coast of the United States, where storms are rare. Instead, storms are more common along the East and Gulf Coast regions.

However, like any responsible institution, Disneyland Resort likely has emergency protocols and plans to deal with various emergencies, including natural disasters. These plans would encompass actions for visitor safety, employee well-being, property protection, and communication during unforeseen events.

It’s important to note that the primary concern for Disneyland Resort would be other types of emergencies that are more relevant to its location, such as earthquakes or wildfires. These natural disasters can impact California, and the resort would likely have specific measures to address these scenarios.