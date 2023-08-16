Construction Video Reveals Big Changes Coming to Disneyland

Disneyland is gearing up for its annual Oogie Boogie Bash, scheduled to kick off on specific evenings from September 1 to October 31. The event’s immense popularity led to swift sellouts amid a bit of commotion, involving multiple website crashes and Disney having to keep attendees posted on ticket sale updates, which concluded last month during this timeframe. Despite the hurdles, event tickets found buyers, and eager Guests are anticipating the chance to re-enter the Parks with hopes of encountering their favorite eerie Disney characters, indulging in treats, and partaking in various experiences.

However, the predicament doesn’t revolve around Oogie Boogie Bash; it centers on the temporary closure of a cherished ride, currently undergoing revamping for the forthcoming Holiday season, still several months away. This turn of events has sparked discontent among the Park’s visitors and fanbase, who are vocalizing their concerns through social media channels. The Haunted Mansion is closed for a minor refurbishment that will turn the attraction into a Holiday-themed ride with Christmas decorations everywhere – without Oogie Boogie Bash even starting throughout the Resort.

Disneyland Resort also secretly opened San Franksokyo early (well, kind of) as new dining experiences and immersive areas are finishing up. Disneyland California has officially announced the opening of San Fransokyo next month to the Park. First announced at the D23 Expo in 2022, Disney announced that the Pacific Wharf area in Disneyland Adventure Park would be rethemed to San Fransokyo, based on the hit Award-Winning Disney animated movie Big Hero 6 (2014). The land is already in development and has continued development since last year. Fans from all over the world have been able to venture into the area and enjoy the beauty and scenes of San Fransokyo.

We have some exciting new details regarding the Downtown Disney area currently under construction. A new video has provided an immense update that feels overwhelming.

Downtown Disney at Disneyland Appearing Alive and Well in New Construction Video

With an expected opening date to occur sometime in late 2024, Disney is working to ensure that the newest Guest experiences are being carefully built over at Downtown Disney.