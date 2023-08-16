Construction Video Reveals Big Changes Coming to Disneyland

A new video reveals some incredible yet overwhelming construction updates that are currently taking place within Disneyland Resort in California. There’s been a lot of news coming out for this Disney Resort. In case you missed it, here are some quick updates for you.
Disneyland – Everything Taking Place Right Now
Disneyland is gearing up for its annual Oogie Boogie Bash, scheduled to kick off on specific evenings from September 1 to October 31. The event’s immense popularity led to swift sellouts amid a bit of commotion, involving multiple website crashes and Disney having to keep attendees posted on ticket sale updates, which concluded last month during this timeframe. Despite the hurdles, event tickets found buyers, and eager Guests are anticipating the chance to re-enter the Parks with hopes of encountering their favorite eerie Disney characters, indulging in treats, and partaking in various experiences.
However, the predicament doesn’t revolve around Oogie Boogie Bash; it centers on the temporary closure of a cherished ride, currently undergoing revamping for the forthcoming Holiday season, still several months away. This turn of events has sparked discontent among the Park’s visitors and fanbase, who are vocalizing their concerns through social media channels. The Haunted Mansion is closed for a minor refurbishment that will turn the attraction into a Holiday-themed ride with Christmas decorations everywhere – without Oogie Boogie Bash even starting throughout the Resort.
Disneyland Resort also secretly opened San Franksokyo early (well, kind of) as new dining experiences and immersive areas are finishing up. Disneyland California has officially announced the opening of San Fransokyo next month to the Park. First announced at the D23 Expo in 2022, Disney announced that the Pacific Wharf area in Disneyland Adventure Park would be rethemed to San Fransokyo, based on the hit Award-Winning Disney animated movie Big Hero 6 (2014). The land is already in development and has continued development since last year. Fans from all over the world have been able to venture into the area and enjoy the beauty and scenes of San Fransokyo.
We have some exciting new details regarding the Downtown Disney area currently under construction. A new video has provided an immense update that feels overwhelming.
Downtown Disney at Disneyland Appearing Alive and Well in New Construction Video
With an expected opening date to occur sometime in late 2024, Disney is working to ensure that the newest Guest experiences are being carefully built over at Downtown Disney.
The ongoing construction area was occupied by the previous AMC theater structure, which was an integral part of the shopping district until 2022. The theater ceased operations in 2018 to pave the way for an ambitious 700-room high-end Disney hotel initiative, which unfortunately got shelved. The vacant space will soon transform into the forthcoming Din Tai Fung restaurant, a fresh Earl of Sandwich outlet, additional retail establishments, a dedicated stage for live music performances, and an open grassy expanse earmarked for hosting special events.
The outdoor shopping district is currently receiving extensive updates as authorities work on enhancing the locale. The first word about this endeavor was unveiled during Destination D23, an event tailored for Disney enthusiasts, in 2021.
Specific dining venues, such as the recently rebranded Jazz Kitchen Coastal Grill & Patio, which used to be Ralph Brennan’s Jazz Kitchen, are still undergoing improvements. Meanwhile, other spots like Catal Restaurant and its companion outdoor bar, Uva Bar, have ceased operations temporarily to accommodate the introduction of new establishments that are set to grace the vicinity. Check out the video below released by Freshly Baked! on Twitter:
View of Downtown Disney construction as of this morning. #freshbakedstreetteam https://t.co/dxhgYSJ2Zk
— Fresh Baked! (@FrshBakedDisney) August 15, 2023
The video is a bit overwhelming, to say the least, as tons of construction appears to be taking place as we speak. The newly redesigned Downtown Disney will hopefully bring Guests back to this location with fresh, new experiences for shopping, dining, and much more. With an opening date of late 2024, there’s still time to go before we see anything defining going on within this construction zone. Still, it’s nice to see Disney hard at work enhancing the Guest experience.