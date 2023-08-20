Disney Park a Ghost Town, Guests Flee in Fear

After months of discussion about Walt Disney World Resort attendance, low Disneyland crowds are stealing attention from the Central Florida Disney Park.

But Disneyland Resort isn’t just mirroring Walt Disney World Resort’s inaccurate crowd calendar. The Southern California Disney Parks are in the path of a rare West Coast storm – Hurricane Hilary.

On Sunday, all Disney Resort properties are to close early. Disney California Adventure Park will close at 9 p.m., and Disneyland Park will follow at 10 p.m. Downtown Disney will be the last to shut down at 11 p.m. Disneyland Hotel, Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, and Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel will remain open for all guests.

These early closures follow similar shutdowns at other Southern California theme parks, including Universal Studios Hollywood, Six Flags Magic Mountain, SeaWorld San Diego, and Knott’s Berry Farm.

Disney Resort guests are making the best of their visits despite the life-threatening weather and pelting rain. On Sunday afternoon, Reddit users reported low Disneyland crowds and walk-on queues for all attractions except Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance.

“Rise is now showing 100 mins, but everything else is practically a walk on,” u/SupaDupaFlyer wrote.

“We’re here now and almost everything is a walk on!” said u/kaelaceleste. “We were able to walk right in to Lamplight Lounge for brunch. Barely anyone here.”

“Currently in the park, did Mickey and Minnie’s back to back as a walk on, matterhorn as a walk on and am about to double dip on space mountain and star tours,” u/Ephuur explained. “This is a great day so far.”

“My buddy just went with his daughter,” u/TeslasAndComicbooks agreed. “Said it’s been awesome.”

Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure Park, and Downtown Disney are expected to reopen normally on Monday. If you’re currently on a Disney Parks vacation, check the Disneyland Resort website for the most up-to-date information.

Have you noticed a lull in Disneyland crowd levels? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on personal Disney Parks Guest experiences. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.