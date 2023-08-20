Hurricane Hilary Forces Complete Cease of Operations at Disneyland

Severe weather conditions are forcing a complete cease of operations at Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and Downtown Disney District.

As California braces for the coming Hurricane Hilary — expected to dump over a year’s worth of rain on parts of the Southwest and cause strong winds and other severe weather conditions — Disneyland has announced that the Resort will cease operations to keep the safety of guests and cast members as the top priority.

Theme park and entertainment digital journalist Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) shared the news through his Twitter account, stating that, due to the coming Hurricane Hilary, Disneyland Resort theme parks will cease operations early tomorrow, August 20, with Disneyland Park closing its gates at 10 p.m. and Disney California Adventure closing at 9 p.m.

NEW: Due to Hurricane Hilary, Disneyland Resort theme parks will close early tomorrow, Sunday Aug. 20. Disney California Adventure Park will close at 9 p.m. and Disneyland Park will close at 10 p.m.

NEW: Due to Hurricane Hilary, Disneyland Resort theme parks will close early tomorrow, Sunday Aug. 20. Disney California Adventure Park will close at 9 p.m. and Disneyland Park will close at 10 p.m. pic.twitter.com/6PgmiX4cwF — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) August 20, 2023

Additionally, Downtown Disney District will close at 11 p.m., while Disneyland Resort Hotels will remain open.

The Downtown Disney District will close at 11 p.m and resort hotels will remain open. “We are closely monitoring Hurricane Hilary and making adjustments based on the latest information from the National Weather Service,” Disneyland officials said in a statement.

The Downtown Disney District will close at 11 p.m and resort hotels will remain open. "We are closely monitoring Hurricane Hilary and making adjustments based on the latest information from the National Weather Service," Disneyland officials said in a statement. — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) August 20, 2023

The weather update has already been posted on the official Disneyland Resort website, where resort officials advise guests to find the latest information about park hours, entertainment offerings, and other impacts. “Please continue to check back on our website for any updates,” reads the statement.

As of this article’s publishing, Disneyland officials have not announced further closures. Inside the Magic will update you should any changes be announced by the Park.

Other Southern California theme parks, including Universal Studios Hollywood, Six Flags Magic Mountain, SeaWorld San Diego, and Knott’s Berry Farm — which could be severely affected after already having lost millions this year — have shared updates on the expected modifications to their respective operations in response to the coming severe weather conditions.

Inside the Magic urges its readers to stay safe during the coming Hurricane and stay tuned to the latest updates on the severe weather conditions.