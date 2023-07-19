Disney World Crowds Haven’t Returned, Resort Is a Ghost Town

Reporting on Walt Disney World crowds is our expertise here at Inside the Magic. But the topic went international this month, with countless media outlets covering the slowest July 4 holiday weekend at the Central Florida Disney Parks in years.

Disney CEO Bob Iger insisted he wasn’t worried about dropping Theme Park attendance, blaming oppressive heat for the lull. But months of increasing room and Disney Park ticket discounts, the return of the Disney Dining Plan, and changing Disney Park Reservation requirements indicate that The Walt Disney Company saw this drop coming, anticipating the wildly inaccurate Walt Disney World crowd calendar.

Still, as Orlando temperatures return closer to normal, Walt Disney World crowds aren’t returning. On Tuesday, Disney Parks fans on Reddit discussed their recent experiences at Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney Springs.

“Post July 4 fireworks, Space Mountain, Small World, Peter Pan and Haunted Mansion were walk ons,” u/DisDayDatGay said. “It was very humid, so think that was part of it. The pent up travel post pandemic is also likely gone.”

But some said that while Walt Disney World attendance was lower, it wasn’t as drastic as reports claimed.

“We were there Friday and Saturday,” u/SufficientAd3865 wrote. “We felt like it was a little less crowded but nothing drastic.”

u/Kcorpelchs explained that while they noticed minimal crowd differences at the Theme Parks, the Disney Resort hotels felt empty.

“We eat all meals at Disney restaurants, so we see a lot of the resorts,” the Guest explained. “Beach Club especially seemed quieter… Cape May was fairly empty when we were there and someone just posted a pic a couple nights ago of it almost completely empty around 7pm. Space 220 was not full when we were there either. I forget the place, but one server told us her place had been below average for awhile, implying her wages from tips were down.”

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on personal Disney Parks Guest experiences. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.