Your Theme Park Guide for Star Wars: Rise Of The Resistance

Have you ever wished you could walk into the world of Star Wars? The jaw-dropping world created by George Lucas is still delivering incredible stories to fans decades later. If you are ready to take the next step in Star Wars fandom and visit a Star Wars theme Park, you have two choices. Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Disney World is located at Hollywood Studios Park in Bay Lake, FL. near Orlando, FL.

If you visit this Park, in Orlando, FL., you’ll have a chance to enjoy three other Disney World theme Parks in the same vacation. If you are a west coast Disney fan, you may visit Disneyland Park to engage in the Star War experience at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Disneyland. You can’t go wrong, as each Park provides an immersive and out-of-this-world experience for Guests.

Rise of the Resistance Ride Most Star Wars and theme Park fans are familiar with the latest addition to Disneyland and Walt Disney World’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. Rise of the Resistance is an unreal ride that is a complex Guest experience like none I’ve ever had in a Disney Park. Let’s get into the details of this excellent attraction in a theme Park guide for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studio

When you visit this attraction at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, you’ll be transformed into a Resistance fighter going up against the evil First Order. The experience begins in the Black Spire Outpost, where you rally with other resistance fighters before you start a secret mission.

Keep an eye open. You may see evil Stormtroopers and Kylo Ren. Once your board the ride, you’ll squeeze through harrowing situations, see familiar movie characters, and have close calls. Without spoiling this ride, I’ll mention that this attraction is a one-of-a-kind Disney experience with technology unmatched by other rides.

The Star Wars Disney experience is incomplete without a ride on Star Wars Rise of the Resistance so that the lines will be lengthy. If you can visit this ride during early entry during extra magic hours, you may see shorter wait times. Still, overall, this is one of the rides that is so unmissable I would recommend securing Disney Genie+ or an individual lightning lane pass to see it.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Disneyland

The boarding group experience on Rise of the Resistance is the same at Disneyland Resort. Both Parks had a virtual queue option when the rides were initially introduced. This helped to combat the overflowing lines for a while; now, each ride is accessible with standby lines and individual lighting lanes only.

Other Ways to Enjoy Galaxy’s Edge After your mission as a resistance fighter, why not enjoy other areas of the Park? Hop on Star Tour, relax with a drink at Oga’s Cantina, or build your lightsaber and pretend you are everyone’s favorite Jedi Obi-Wan Kenobi. Visit Star Wars Launch Bay to meet some of your characters and learn more about the magic of these movies.

If booking a Disney World hotel and visiting Star Wars attractions in Disney Orlando is not in the budget this year, why not engage with the franchise differently from home? Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge fans can stream Star Wars movies on Disney+, create with LEGO Star Wars, or enjoy Star Wars Disney gaming. Star Wars Jedi Survivor is a fantastic game that brings you into the story from the comfort of your couch on your PlayStation or Xbox.