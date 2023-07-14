Do LEGO Movies Have the Building Blocks of a Great Movie Franchise?

Were you a LEGO kid? If the answer is no- it’s not too late. As a 90s kid, I was a massive fan of the world of LEGO, evidenced by the hundreds of tiny LEGO pieces that were scattered around my room. Disney fans that love LEGO may automatically think of the LEGO Store at Disney Springs at Walt Disney World Resort. This magical space in the Disney Marketplace was fun to play, build and shop on a Disney vacation.
These days the LEGO sets of the 90s seem quaint as the brand has expanded to include LEGO character sets from movie franchises like LEGO Indiana Jones, LEGO Star Wars, LEGO Batman, The Greatest Showman, LEGO Titanic, Jurassic Park, LEGO Flash, and even colorful LEGO flowers!
LEGO On the Big Screen
In 2014, LEGO broadened its reach even more by releasing its first movie on the big screen at theatres around the United States. The LEGO Movie chronicled the story of Emmet, an ordinary LEGO man (voiced by Chris Pratt) who becomes embroiled in an adventure to save the LEGO universe from an evil villain. The movie received critical acclaim for its humor and creativity and was a box-office hit!
Though we think of the 2014 film as the first of the LEGO franchise, they had been making short films and direct-to-video films since 2003 when they released Bionicle: Mask of Light.
Lego Movies You Need to See
- The LEGO Movie (2014)
- The LEGO Batman Movie (2017)
- The LEGO Ninjago Movie (2017)
- The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part (2019)
In 2017 fans got a spinoff from The LEGO Movie – The LEGO Batman Movie! This Chris McKay, movie told a humorous story set in Batman’s home of Gotham City. He partners with characters Alfred Pennyworth and Barbara Gordon to save the city from the evil Joker.
The LEGO Ninjago Movie was also a 2017 release that told the story of a motley group of teenage Ninjas from Ninjago that were called upon to defend their city from the evil Lord Garmadon.
Double lives, teenage angst, and saving the LEGO world one ninja move at a time keeps the action going as lead character Lloyd (the green ninja) learns to embrace his potential and confront personal struggles while saving his city with his ninja friends.
Wondering about the fate of Emmet, our first LEGO hero? You can catch up with him in the 2019 release, The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part. This sequel to The LEGO Movie takes place five years later when the LEGO world faces new threats from Duplo invaders. Watch as Emmet journeys to save his friends that the evil General Mayhem kidnaped.
A story of friendship, creativity, and the power of imagination unfolds as Emmet makes his hero’s journey with the help of some new friends.
What Makes LEGO Movies Special?
LEGO movies are films known for their distinctive animation style, fun LEGO movie characters, and a blend of humor and adventure. It’s worth noting that the LEGO franchise has also expanded into direct-to-video movies, TV series, and short films, providing even more LEGO-themed content for fans to enjoy.
Best Stop Motion LEGO Movie
Fans widely regard The LEGO Movie and The LEGO Batman Movie as some of the best LEGO stop-motion movies due to their exciting storytelling, creative animation, and humor.
Star Wars Fun with LEGO
Exciting new things from LEGO just keep coming! The LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga aims to provide an immersive and humorous take on the Star Wars saga, blending the familiar story with the LEGO brand’s unique style. The game was initially announced in 2019 and was released in April 2022 on various platforms, including PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
Does all this fun make you want to search “LEGO store near me?” If you want to live your LEGO fun, you can plan a trip to LEGOLAND.
There are 10 LEGOLAND Parks around the World located in California, Florida, New York, Japan, Dubai, Malaysia, Windsor, Korea, Germany, and Billund. Even if you don’t plan a trip to LEGOLAND, grab the popcorn, snacks and plan a family movie night with these incredible LEGO movies.