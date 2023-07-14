Do LEGO Movies Have the Building Blocks of a Great Movie Franchise?

Why am I such a fan of the LEGOLAND hotels and theme parks with kids? It’s one of the few places I’ve visited that is specifically made with kids and families in mind. Yes, we’ve been to plenty of hotels that are welcoming to kids. But once you’ve visited a hotel that thinks of all the things that make travel with kids hard, then easily solves those issues, you never want to leave! Um, the slide instead of stairs? Yes, please! I feel like this should be more common, even for grown ups. And the toddler-friendly toilets and sinks: heaven-sent. Once you have a potty training toddler, you realize how challenging an “away” bathroom situation can be. Love that it’s not an issue at the LEGOLAND hotels and resorts. Finally, having common spaces designed with families in mind is such a relief. You mean, we don’t have to hide in the hotel room to avoid disturbing other guests? My mom and I can sit with our coffee and chat while the kids play on the playground or in the LEGO pit? Can you imagine how much easier it would be to go in public with kids if more spaces were designed in a way that lets kids be kids and adults be adults? Don’t get me wrong – I’m a big fan of teaching my kids how to behave in public. I take them everywhere with me, from grocery shopping to museums, luxury hotels and church. But it takes a lot of energy, and you get a lot of “looks” from people while you’re in the process of teaching your kids how to be a civilized human. Sometimes it’s just nice to relax and let them be kids. I did NOT see myself becoming such a big fan of LEGOLAND. We’ve taken 2 trips (one to the Florida resort and one to the California resort) in the past year, and I just can’t get enough! It’s safe to say I’m a convert! #legolandcalifornia #legoland #travelwithkids #momsoftiktok

