Florida Theme Park Announces Huge Discount on Annual Passes

At a time when most Walt Disney World Annual Passes are more expensive than ever (not to mention impossible to buy), one Florida theme park just slashed its prices.

LEGOLAND Florida Resort opened its doors in Orlando in 2011, offering Florida visitors and residents a new place for family fun. It joined an already stellar lineup of LEGOLAND Parks worldwide, including properties in Germany, the United Kingdom, Denmark, San Diego, New York, and Japan.

What started as just LEGOLAND has since branched out with two more Parks – Legoland Water Park and Peppa Pig Theme Park. Guests have more options than ever which, by general theme park logic, should mean the cost of admission is at an all-time high.

Instead, LEGOLAND Florida just announced a huge deal on its Annual Passes.

Visitors can now buy one Gold or Platinum Annual Pass on the LEGOLAND Florida website and get a second for 50% off.

There’s a GAZILLION reasons to get an Annual Pass! Here’s one more: Buy One Gold or Platinum Annual Pass, Get One for 50% OFF! Get 365 days of “here we goooooo!” on the rollercoasters, “did you see my splash?” in the water park PLUS access to events like Brick-or-Treat, Holidays, FREE parking, Discounts, and more!

LEGOLAND Florida’s Gold Pass costs $239.99 and gives visitors access to LEGOLAND for 353 days of the year, as well as admission to the Legoland Water Park and the option to add access to Peppa Pig Theme Park for an extra $30. Gold Passholders can also enjoy unlimited admission to SEALIFE Aquarium Orlando, Madame Tussauds Orlando, and LEGO Discovery Center.

For complete access, Guests can choose the LEGOLAND Florida Platinum Pass. This provides unlimited admission to each of the Resort’s three Parks – as well as over 30 Merlin Entertainments attractions across the United States – for $299.99.

Both Gold and Platinum Passholders can enjoy discounts on food and drink, merchandise (yep, including select LEGO sets), and hotels, as well as regular day tickets for their friends and family. A LEGO enthusiast’s dream.

While LEGOLAND hasn’t set an end date for this offer, be quick – it’s available for a limited time only. Visit the LEGOLAND Florida website to snap up your family’s discounted Annual Passes.