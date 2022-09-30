A central Florida theme park has announced its reopening, welcoming Guests again after the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian.

Theme parks across Florida were affected by the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian, from flooding to damage to some of the most iconic attractions at Universal Orlando Resort and Walt Disney World Resort. As Florida continues to assess the damage caused by one of the most powerful storms to hit the state, most theme parks in Orlando and the surrounding areas are gearing up to reopen their gates and welcome Guests once again.

LEGOLAND Florida Resort just announced the Park’s schedule to ensure a safe reopening as it resumes normal operations tomorrow, Saturday, October 1. LEGOLAND theme park will open its gates at 10 am, and the Park’s Halloween event, Brick-or-Treat Presents Monster Party, will also resume operations tomorrow, October 1. Per LEGOLAND Florida Resort’s website:

We are grateful for the heroes who are working to rebuild our communities after Hurricane Ian, and our thoughts are with those who have been impacted by the storm. LEGOLAND® Theme Park will reopen at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 1 for regular operating hours with Brick-or-Treat Presents Monster Party. Peppa Pig Theme Park will open at noon tomorrow. During this unusual time, certain park experiences may not be available. LEGOLAND® Hotel and LEGOLAND® Pirate Island Hotel have resumed normal operations. At this time, LEGOLAND® Water Park and LEGOLAND® Beach Retreat will remain temporarily closed.

The announcement also states that Peppa Pig Theme Park, located steps away from LEGOLAND Florida Resort, will reopen tomorrow, October 1, at noon. It is essential to mention that some experiences may be unavailable at both theme parks as these are unusual times.

You can visit LEGOLAND Florida Resort’s official website to learn more about the Park’s reopening and operating hours. You can also learn more about the Resort’s ticket and hotel policies, among other important information in these recovery times. You can click here to visit the Park’s website.

SeaWorld and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay — along with other theme parks owned and operated by SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment — will also reopen their gates tomorrow. At the same time, Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort decided to take a phased approach at their reopening, starting today, September 30, and resuming normal operations tomorrow, October 1.