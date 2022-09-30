Several Orlando and Florida theme parks are ready to resume their normal operations and welcome Guests once more.
As Orlando and the surrounding areas continue to assess the damage caused by Hurricane Ian and repair tasks begin at most theme parks in the area, SeaWorld Orlando has just announced its complete reopening tomorrow, October 1.
SeaWorld and other Orlando and Florida theme parks owned and operated by SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment announced they would remain closed today, September 30, as crews begin repair tasks, removing fallen branches and debris from the Park grounds. These closures included SeaWorld Orlando, Aquatica Orlando, Discovery Cove, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, and Adventure Island. SeaWorld assured that all animals and employees remained safe and unharmed during the hurricane.
The news of the anticipated reopening was shared through SeaWorld’s Twitter (@SeaWorld), commenting that the Orlando theme park will be open tomorrow, October 1.
We are pleased to announce that SeaWorld Orlando will be open tomorrow Saturday, October 1st! We can’t wait to ‘sea’ you again. Click the link to view our hours of operation: https://bit.ly/3CnpEbq
We are pleased to announce that SeaWorld Orlando will be open tomorrow Saturday, October 1st! We can't wait to 'sea' you again 🌊 Click the link to view our hours of operation: https://t.co/7xCbfdNJN0 pic.twitter.com/9Yzwe52Kra
— SeaWorld (@SeaWorld) September 30, 2022
Per SeaWorld’s website, the Orlando theme park will be open on October 1 from 9 am through 7 pm. Howl-O-Scream, the Park’s Halloween event, will also resume operations tomorrow, Saturday, October 1, from 7 pm through 12 am.
An official announcement from SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment states that, in addition to SeaWorld Orlando, other theme parks in the area will resume normal operations starting on October 1, including Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, Adventure Island, Aquatica Orlando, and Discovery Cove. The following schedules are planned for each theme park:
- Busch Gardens Tampa Bay: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Busch Gardens Howl-O-Scream: 7 p.m. – 1 a.m.
- Adventure Island: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- SeaWorld Orlando: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- SeaWorld Howl-O-Scream: 7 p.m. – 12 a.m.
- Aquatica Orlando: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Discovery Cove: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Busch Gardens and SeaWorld Howl-O-Scream tickets for September 30 have been extended through October 31.
All date-intended tickets for September 27 (at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay), 28, 29 and 30 (all parks listed above) have been extended through December 31.
Annual Pass Members’ guest tickets with an expiration date of September 30 and October 2 have been extended through October 16.
Other theme parks in Orlando resumed operations today with a phased approach, including Universal Orlando Resort and Walt Disney World Resort. It is essential to mention that theme park officials can modify operating dates and hours for all Orlando theme parks depending on weather conditions and other external factors. Inside the Magic will continue to update you if any changes are made to these recent announcements.
What do you think of SeaWorld’s speedy reopening? Let us know in the comments below!