Several Orlando and Florida theme parks are ready to resume their normal operations and welcome Guests once more.

As Orlando and the surrounding areas continue to assess the damage caused by Hurricane Ian and repair tasks begin at most theme parks in the area, SeaWorld Orlando has just announced its complete reopening tomorrow, October 1.

SeaWorld and other Orlando and Florida theme parks owned and operated by SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment announced they would remain closed today, September 30, as crews begin repair tasks, removing fallen branches and debris from the Park grounds. These closures included SeaWorld Orlando, Aquatica Orlando, Discovery Cove, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, and Adventure Island. SeaWorld assured that all animals and employees remained safe and unharmed during the hurricane.

The news of the anticipated reopening was shared through SeaWorld’s Twitter (@SeaWorld), commenting that the Orlando theme park will be open tomorrow, October 1.

We are pleased to announce that SeaWorld Orlando will be open tomorrow Saturday, October 1st! We can’t wait to ‘sea’ you again. Click the link to view our hours of operation: https://bit.ly/3CnpEbq

Per SeaWorld’s website, the Orlando theme park will be open on October 1 from 9 am through 7 pm. Howl-O-Scream, the Park’s Halloween event, will also resume operations tomorrow, Saturday, October 1, from 7 pm through 12 am.

An official announcement from SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment states that, in addition to SeaWorld Orlando, other theme parks in the area will resume normal operations starting on October 1, including Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, Adventure Island, Aquatica Orlando, and Discovery Cove. The following schedules are planned for each theme park:

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Busch Gardens Howl-O-Scream: 7 p.m. – 1 a.m.

7 p.m. – 1 a.m. Adventure Island: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. SeaWorld Orlando: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

9 a.m. – 7 p.m. SeaWorld Howl-O-Scream: 7 p.m. – 12 a.m.

7 p.m. – 12 a.m. Aquatica Orlando: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Discovery Cove: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

In the statement, SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment added the following information regarding tickets for all its Florida theme parks: