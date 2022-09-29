As Tropical Storm Ian continues its path through Florida, several Orlando theme parks will remain closed through September 30.

Each theme park in Orlando and surrounding areas continues to monitor weather conditions to make the best decisions, keeping in mind the safety of their Guests and associates. While some assess the damages and needs for a phased reopening, a group of theme parks in Orlando has decided to extend their closure through Friday, September 30.

As shared by theme parks and entertainment reporter Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1), SeaWorld Orlando has decided to remain closed through September 30, ensuring that all animals and employees are safe and unharmed after the initial strike of the now tropical storm. The statement added that once safe to do so, crews would begin removing fallen branches and other debris from the Park grounds. This extended closure will include Aquatica Orlando and Discovery Cove.

