As Tropical Storm Ian continues its path through Florida, several Orlando theme parks will remain closed through September 30.
Each theme park in Orlando and surrounding areas continues to monitor weather conditions to make the best decisions, keeping in mind the safety of their Guests and associates. While some assess the damages and needs for a phased reopening, a group of theme parks in Orlando has decided to extend their closure through Friday, September 30.
As shared by theme parks and entertainment reporter Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1), SeaWorld Orlando has decided to remain closed through September 30, ensuring that all animals and employees are safe and unharmed after the initial strike of the now tropical storm. The statement added that once safe to do so, crews would begin removing fallen branches and other debris from the Park grounds. This extended closure will include Aquatica Orlando and Discovery Cove.
UPDATE: SeaWorld Orlando, Aquatica Orlando and Discovery Cove will remain closed on Friday (Sept. 30).
SeaWorld says all animals and employees are safe and unharmed.
“Once safe to do so, our crews will begin removing fallen branches and other landscape debris from park grounds now.”
— Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) September 29, 2022
In addition, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island will remain closed, as the theme parks are owned and operated by SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment.
Per SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment’s website:
While we hope that weather conditions improve in the following days, allowing rescue and restoration tasks to be carried out across Orlando and all the areas affected by Ian, which battered Florida as nearly a Category 5 hurricane, we will have to wait for an official confirmation from SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment to learn if the Orlando and Florida area theme parks will indeed resume operations on October 1.
Orlando theme parks continue to show the damage caused by Tropical Storm Ian, from Walt Disney World Resort flooding with over a foot of rain and the Contemporary Resort receiving damage to Universal Orlando dealing with severe flooding that has put one of the Park’s most iconic attractions underwater.
Inside the Magic will continue to update you on the development of Tropical Storm Ian and how it continues to affect Florida, SeaWorld, and the different Orlando theme parks.