JUST ANNOUNCED: Disney World to Begin ‘Phased Approach’ to Reopening, Operating Hours Unknown

As expected on Thursday morning, Disney World has issued an update about its plans for reopening following the closure of all four theme parks in preparation for the arrival of Hurricane Ian, but the announcement was made on the official verified Facebook page for the Walt Disney World Cast and Community, and not yet on the Disney World official website.

The post was made at 2:30 p.m. ET and reads in part, “We are seeing the impacts of Hurricane Ian across Florida and are thinking of our neighbors in Central Florida and across the state. We will share more information about our plan to support relief efforts for our Florida neighbors soon.

While theme parks and many operating areas remain closed to Guests today, we anticipate weather conditions to improve this evening. Walt Disney World Resort will resume theme park and Disney Springs operations in a phased approach starting on Friday, September 30.

Operating hours will be updated later today on DisneyWorld.com/Weather.

Disney World first announced plans to close all four theme parks on Tuesday, ahead of Hurricane Ian’s projected arrival on Wednesday. Theme parks were closed Wednesday and Thursday, and Disney Springs was also closed.

Disney’s Resort hotels stayed open throughout the ordeal, as Guests were offered “hurricane meals” for purchase, and Cast Members did their best to assist Guests in this concerning time. Complimentary arcade games were made available in the hotels, and Guests with children could enjoy arts and crafts at their leisure. Additionally, Mickey and the gang were at the ready to keep anxiety down and spirits up for Guests sheltering in place on property.

This is a developing story, and more information will be available soon. At that time, we will share updated information.