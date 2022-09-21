Orlando Theme Park Adds Unique Offering to Halloween Event

A popular Orlando theme park added a unique offering allowing even more Guests to enjoy this year’s Halloween events at the Park.

Many theme park enthusiasts are beyond excited to see all the offerings coming for them during the Halloween season in Orlando. However, not everyone is a fan of haunted houses and scare zones, which, of course, is a problem that deters many Guests from experiencing some of these exclusive events.

To solve this problem and invite even more Guests to enjoy the thrills and chills that will take place at SeaWorld Orlando during this year’s Howl-O-Scream, the theme park has added a “scaredy cat” offering for those of us who don’t love things that go bump in the night.

Howl-O-Scream added the “No Boo Necklace” offering as an upgrade to this year’s event, which allows Guests to enjoy the Park’s offerings with the chance to avoid being scared by the actors during their visit. This upgrade is available for $15 per Guest and includes a light-up necklace with the head of a cat that lets scare actors know that you are someone who doesn’t like to be scared. Per Howl-O-Scream:

Necklace does not guarantee a scare free evening. Our monsters will do their best to avoid you, but some initial contact may occur. NO BOO necklace may not be worn in houses and on rides.

While this necklace does not guarantee a scare-free experience, as stated above, it provides an amazing chance for Guests who want to check out the event but not partake in any frights, motivating those of us who are “scaredy cats” to enjoy all the things SeaWorld Orlando has in store this Halloween season. You can purchase your “No Boo Necklace” upgrade on the official Howl-O-Scream Orlando website.

The “No Boo Necklace” upgrade is also available at SeaWorld San Diego and SeaWorld San Antonio, as well as Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Busch Gardens Williamsburg during each theme park’s Howl-O-Scream events, allowing more Guests to enjoy the thrilling Halloween event, even if they are more timid when it comes to frights.

What do you think of this offering? Do you know someone who could use the “No Boo Necklace”? Let us know in the comments below!