Guests Accuse Orlando Theme Park Workers of Discriminating Against Disabilities, Making Fun of Masks

Howl-O-Scream is an annual spooky event at SeaWorld Orlando, inspired by an event of the same name at Busch Gardens Tampa. While not as popular as Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando Resort and Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Walt Disney World Resort, Howl-O-Scream Orlando is a frightfully fun time beloved by locals and tourists alike.

However, SeaWorld Orlando is scaring away its Guests… and not in the way they want. @HHNLegacy shared their terrible experience at Howl-O-Scream Orlando, starting a discussion among Theme Park fans:

Ha. I may never come back to Howl-o-Scream Orlando ever again after tonight. 🙃 — HHN Legacy (@HHNLegacy) September 17, 2022

The Guest later elaborated on what happened. Their issues were mainly with the Park’s security:

1. A few things. I came early to go into the park, so I can have my camera bag. I emptied my big backpack, and switched to my over the shoulder, small camera bag, just in case their was an issue. I got to parking, they asked if I was going to Howl-o-Scream. 2. I was told that if I did that, I would have to leave the park, and re-park my car. Which makes no sense. So I parked in the Howl-o-Scream lot, waited. Got to the entrance, was told my bag was too big. So, went back to my car, got my shit, went back… more 3. Got to security, of course with all the metal in my pockets, I had to get wanded, which is fine. I was asked what I had in my pockets, so I said everything, because I wasn’t allowed a bag. I took out all my shit and showed what I had. I was then slightly mocked by the security A comment was made about me wearing a mask as I walked away. And there were jokes about keeping an eye on me in the park.

Other Guests spoke out about similar experiences. @rjtravel18 said he was treated poorly because he has a prosthetic leg and uses a cane:

Last night was my first time ever and will be my last. I have a prosthetic leg and need a cane. First house I went in, no issues. Second house I was told cane has to stay behind and use a wheelchair with no assistance/1 Complained to a house supervisor and she offered to take me in the wheelchair. She ran me into every wall and at the exit ramp, almost flung me out of the wheelchair face first! I went to the 3 remaining houses and had to speak with a supervisor each time/2 Learned that was not standard protocol but I was so upset over the whole thing, I was gone by 9:30. I’ve had no issues with the cane at Busch Gardens and Universal, so I will never go back to SW for HOS ever again/3

@thewillhen said that he witnessed a Guest get harassed by security for having a feeding tube in a backpack. (SeaWorld Orlando prohibits backpacks during Howl-O-Scream):

I watched a woman with a Nasogastric feeding tube get questioned by the security on why she had a backpack on. Her response “It’s attached to my body. I can’t survive without this.”

@GeoZaroff’s mom was questioned similarly:

It’s an awesome event but I agree that security is extra harsh. Yes the rules are fully explained online but when they start questioning medical necessities it becomes a massive problem. My mom needs to carry meds with her and she was question why she had pill bottles. Not good

Necessary medical equipment is, of course, an exception to any posted bag policies. However, it’s important to note that Howl-O-Scream Orlando’s bag policy is as follows:

Bags measuring larger than 8” x 5”, including purses and backpacks, are not permitted through the dedicated Howl-O-Scream entrance located to the right of the main entrance. Normal bag policies apply for guests already inside the park who are also attending Howl-O-Scream.

More on Howl-O-Scream Orlando

Guests, beware, you’re in for a scare… Howl-O-Scream Orlando occurs from 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. on select nights from September 9 to October 31. From SeaWorld Orlando:

Howl-O-Scream resurfaces for 28 nights SeaWorld Orlando on select nights with nowhere to hide! With 5 haunted houses, 7 scare zones, 3 terrifying live shows, roaming hoards, and pulse-pounding coasters in the dark, this year promises to be bigger than ever before.

