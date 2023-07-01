Are you searching for Walt Disney World Resort life hacks in 2023? You are not alone. We all want to hear how to get a Disney vacation for cheap and curate the theme Park vacation life hacks for moms (and dads) that will save your schedule and budget on vacation. Here are a Disney insider’s favorite life hacks for a Disney vacation.

As a Georgia native, my home Park is Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, FL. These tips could also apply to Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, CA. Though you can’t snag cheap Disney vacation tickets, you can save money by visiting during the slower times at Disney World. You can also make payments toward a Disney World vacation.

Resort Grocery Delivery

If you are driving to Orlando, choose a nearby grocery store to order online and pick up the food on the way to Disney Property. Use Instacart or Amazon Fresh to order groceries online if you prefer delivery. Coordinate the delivery of snacks, drinks, and groceries to your Resort, and pick them up at the designated Guest Services area or bellhop stand.

Buy Merch Now

Need Disney World tips for saving cash on souvenirs? I love snatching up fun mouse ears, buttons, and personalized shirts from Etsy before a Disney vacation. Some Disney World influencers have even found great Disney Park dupes in stores like Target, Walmart, and Dollar Tree.

Take advantage of discount options to stock up for your vacation instead of doing all your character shopping at Disney Springs, Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, or Hollywood Studios.

Budget Spending with Disney Gift Cards

Want an easy way to pace kid (and adult) spending in the Parks? Purchase a Disney gift card at grocery stores before your visit. I love tracking my quick service dining and drink spending with Disney gift cards. If you are wondering where to purchase Disney gift cards, you’ll find them in chain grocery stores like Kroger and Publix, big box stores (Costco, Sam’s Club), and even at chain pharmacies (Walgreens, CVS).

You can also order Disney gift cards online. Buy your Space Mountain t-shirts, Star Wars light saber, Liberty Square turkey leg, and even your meals at table service dining spots with a Disney gift card!

Don’t Forget External Batteries

Between photo snapping Expedition Everest, social media sharing snacks in Liberty Square, and mobile ordering lunch in World Showcase-your cell phone battery will deplete quickly at Walt Disney World. Stash a fully charged external phone battery and cord in your Park bag to recharge your battery while on a ride or during an attraction.

Don’t forget to put the batteries on to charge each night in your Resort room. Not enough outlets for all your devices? Pack a small flex power strip to ensure all the phones, external batteries, and other devices can be charged nightly.

Opt for Water or Juice Boxes In Your Park Bag

Even if you opt not to bring food into the Parks, I recommend all Guests bring their drinks. The family savings on skipping drink purchases in the Parks on a Disney trip is enormous. Stay hydrated by using a refillable water bottle throughout the day. Juice boxes and pouches are much lighter alternatives to soda if you want an alternate beverage that won’t weigh down your Park bag.

Consider A Resort Mug

The Disney experience is better caffeinated. Depending on the length of your stay and time spent at your Resort, purchasing a Resort mug may be a good value. Disney refillable mugs cost around $20 per mug and include free refills of soft drinks, coffee, cocoa, juice, or tea at all Disney Resorts for the duration of your stay.

If you plan to purchase a coffee every morning and a soft drink with each meal at your Resort daily, you will benefit from buying the refillable Resort mug.

Bring A Stroller From Home

This hack will save you money and time in line; you’ll be rolling down Main Street, U.S.A., in no time! Skip the stroller rental line and cost by bringing your stroller from home. Stroller rental costs are around $15 a day, with a discount for multi-day rentals. Bringing your stroller means your little ones are not walking from the Park gate to Disney transportation and around a large Disney World Resort Hotel.