Time Traveler Prediction Comes True, Hurricane Headed for Disney World

In Florida, one thing that is unfortunate about the state is that it is prone to hurricanes. When guests visit Disney World in the summer, especially from July to September, it will likely rain every day, which is not a huge deal as the storms in Florida leave as quickly as they appear. However, if you are in Disney World during a hurricane, the weather may not be what you expected for a theme park day.

Cinderella Castle as a whole was also constructed to be able to withstand any hurricane. The Magic Kingdom centerpiece is made up of gypsum, plaster, and fiberglass, and contrary to what some may think, nothing needs to ever be removed from the castle during a hurricane, not even the spires! This is something we have seen proven with hurricane Dorian, hurricane Irma, hurricane Mattew, and many other tropical storms.

Walt Disney World Resort as a whole is actually one of the safest places to be if you ever find yourself in Central Florida during a hurricane. Disney World Resorts are all built to withstand any storm and have backup power supplies to ensure that guests are always feeling immersed in the magic of the resort’s theme, and not thinking about the terrible weather outside. They do this so well that many locals even book a stay at a Disney Resort when they know a bad hurricane is on the way. So, if you are visiting Disney World during hurricane season, rest assured that your Disney Resort hotel will keep you safe and warm if any bad storms hit Orlando during your trip.

When Walt Disney was scouting where he should put Disney World, ensuring that there was enough room, it was accessible, and keeping it away from hurricanes was a significant priority. Miami and Ormond Beach were options; however, they were much too close to the ocean, and Ocala did not have enough roadways, so Orlando, a city 60 miles from the coast, was chosen.

Disney World has only had to close six times due to hurricanes since opening in 1971. Below is a list of each hurricane closure recorded since Disney World opened:

Hurricane Floyd – 1999

Hurricane Charlie – 2004Hurricane Francis – 2004

Hurricane Jeanne – 2004

Hurricane Matthew – 2016

Hurricane Irma – 2017

Hurricane Dorian – 2019

Interestingly enough, the most recent hurricane was not in Walt Disney World, but rather, Disneyland in California!

Hurricane Hilary did not do too much damage, but it did shut down Disneyland a little earlier than usual for protective measures.

Recently, we wrote on how a time traveler was predicting for Florida to receive the worst hurricane in recorded history. This was after one TikTok from Radiant Time Traveler has gone viral predicting that a horrific Category 6 hurricane will hit Florida on September 6, 2023.

If you are wondering how valid this TikTok is, a Category 6 hurricane does not even exist. The Saffir-Simpson Scale, which measures storm securities, only goes up to Category 5. Many viewers are commenting that this is a hoax and that the predicted hurricane will not actually happen, and Floridan and the South Carolina’s will be perfectly safe. That being said, content like this can stir panic and fear in those who are unaware that this is inaccurate.

That being said, Florida is starting to receive its first warning about a potential hurricane this season.

Orlando Sentinel (@orlandosentinel) shared that, “Florida could be in sights of tropical system brewing, hurricane center says”

Florida could be in sights of tropical system brewing, hurricane center says https://t.co/jdTbK5fF3X pic.twitter.com/Or5HxueqYS — Orlando Sentinel (@orlandosentinel) August 25, 2023

The publication noted, “A tropical depression or storm has a high chance of forming from a system that’s moving north toward the Gulf of Mexico with the potential to hit Florida, the National Hurricane Center said Friday.”

“I’ve directed @KevinGuthrieFL & the FL Emergency Management team to prepare for a potential tropical system currently moving across the Yucatán Peninsula,” Gov. Ron DeSantis posted on X on Thursday night. “Residents should remain vigilant and prepare for possible impacts early next week.”

The National Hurricane Center in Miami estimates a 70 percent chance of eventual development, according to The Washington Post.

Now, it is still too early to have a hurricane hit Florida next week to have the time traveler’s prediction even come close to being true. On top of that, the severity of the storm does not seem to be overly concerning at this point.

Stay tuned to Inside the Magic as we continue to update on the incoming storm.

Have you ever been stuck in a hurricane while at Walt Disney World Resort?

