Mega California Theme Park Shuts Gates, Guests Turned Away Without Refunds

Things in California have not been so easy over the past weekend, and still, the state has continued to have to find ways to deal with Hurricane Hilary as well as an earthquake which unexpectedly hit at the same time. If someone were writing a movie about the end of the world, the sequence of events that we have seen go on this past weekend in Southern California would surely be involved.

As reported by NBC last week, “The first tropical threat to the U.S. this season isn’t on the East Coast or in the Gulf of Mexico — it’s in Southern California. Tropical Storm Hilary formed Wednesday morning along Mexico’s western coast and is forecast to bring intense rain to Southern California early next week. If it makes landfall, it would become only the fourth storm of at least tropical storm strength to hit the area.”

The publication continued to expand on how the hurricane will get worse over time, “Conditions are favorable for Hilary to increase in intensity over the next two to three days. The National Hurricane Center forecasts the storm’s peak intensity Saturday morning as a Category 3 hurricane with 120 mph winds. The storm is expected to weaken soon after that due to cooler ocean temperatures and potential land interaction with Mexico’s Baja, just south of California. By Sunday, heavy rainfall is expected to reach Southern California and southwest Arizona.”

As we reported, both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure shut their gates early on Sunday night to keep Guests safe, but reopened again this morning. That has not been the case for all theme parks, however.

Previously we shared that Six Flags had now also offered an update on their plans for the storm. Like Universal Studios Hollywood, it was expected Six Flags Magic Mountain and its water park Hurricane Harbor (rough time to have that name) to open as scheduled on Sunday and Monday. That, however, was not the case.

Six Flags Magic Mountain (@SFMagicMountain) shared, “Due to inclement weather, Six Flags Magic Mountain will remain closed on Monday, August 21, 2023. The park will open as scheduled on Thursday, August 24.

Tickets purchased for August 20 and August 21 will be valid any regular operating day through

December 31, 2023.

We will continue to communicate any updates to our operating hours on our social media channels and website at www.sixflags.com/magicmountain”

🚨 PARK UPDATE 🚨 pic.twitter.com/zxeETe1EZZ — Six Flags Magic Mountain (@SFMagicMountain) August 21, 2023

With this extended closure, it appears Guests are not happy. One said, “This is silly. With all the LAUSD kids home and it being a nice cool day today you should definitely be open”, and another said, “Do you guys plan to open today the weather has cleared up?” as the hurricane weather has subsided.

It seemed that the theme park was not offering to refund tickets but to have them be valid for a different day this year, which did not work out for all Guests. One traveler said, “Will you be refunding tickets? as we travelled from England as this is the only day we can do.”

Universal Studios Florida, Disneyland Resort, and Knott’s Berry Farm all remain open today following the hurricane, leaving Six Flags Magic Mountain in the dust.

Hurricane Hilary was downgraded to a tropical storm by the time it hit Southern California, and at Disneyland Resort, we saw wait times shrivel yesterday while light rainfall occurred, making it a perfect day to visit the park.

Do you think that Six Flags Magic Mountain should remain closed?

