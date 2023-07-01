Universal Orlando Spares No Expense in Latest “Disney Killer” Update

Progress is well underway for the newest theme park to join the Universal Orlando lineup and anticipation is higher than ever.

Universal Orlando Resort’s Epic Universe is the newest Park to come to Orlando, expected to open in the summer of 2025. The Park will feature several new attractions, franchises, and entertainment experiences for Guests, including an expansion of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, How to Train Your Dragon, the Universal Classic Monsters, and perhaps the most anticipated, SUPER NINTENDO WORLD.

Insiders promise a spectacle of immersive designs and brand-new ride experiences for Guests as competition is higher than ever between Universal and Walt Disney World. Along with the new Park, a new resort is being built to accommodate even more Guests and photos have been shared of the immense progress the expansions have made.

Twitter account @bioreconstruct recently posted an update from the How to Train Your Dragon area of the Park, which features an all-new building, bridge, a Viking ship, and more.

“Aerial overview of about half of How To Train Your Dragon land in Epic Universe. Large building at top right is The Great Hall. Expected to have a rock work facing this viewpoint, similar to rock work at a building near the roller coaster track. Statues in front recently painted,” he shares in one post.

“Aerial look at the front of How To Train Your Dragon land in Epic Universe. Bridge is over roller coaster track that will skim water in the bay. Rock work sculpting nearby, at a shop building. A Viking ship with dragon head is behind the two large statues.”

And perhaps most exciting, real-life Isle of Berk statues will greet Guests as they enter the area of the Park. “Aerial look at the statues in How To Train Your Dragon land. These statues in water will be the first things that guests see when entering the Isle of Berk. Just like how the movies start.”

Clearly, Universal is sparing no expense when it comes to Epic Universe in order to give visitors an incredibly immersive experience that practically jumps out of the movies. While it may seem strange that “minor” details like the statues are being completed so soon whereas bigger projects like actual attractions and buildings are slower to come, it’s helping ramp up excitement and anticipation for the final results.

What are you most excited for when Epic Universe finally opens? Share your plans with us in the comments below!