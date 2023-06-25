Aerial Photos Reveal New ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ Rollercoaster

Universal’s Epic Universe will be a brand-new theme park that is slated to open in Orlando. The park has proposed four fully-immersive themed lands that will include the lands of — Super Nintendo World, Universal Classic Monsters, the Wizarding World’s Ministry of Magic and How to Train Your Dragon.

The fourth land is based off the classic animated film about a likeable Viking outcast, Hiccup, that befriends an adorable, mythical dragon named Toothless. This location plans to be a massive park that will not only be geared towards children, but older thrill-seekers too. Newly leaked photos confirm this with aerial shots of a new rollercoaster in construction.

Original concept art for the How to Train Your Dragon amusement park was announced back in 2019, but construction was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. NBCUniversal presented to fans that guests would enter a portal where they would journey to the Isle of Berk. The land would contain the enormous iconic Viking and Dragon statues, as well as Viking ships in a lagoon, and as expected — dragons.

Recently, new aerial photos depict the new How to Train Your Dragon rollercoaster in the midst of development. It will be a steel launched coaster that will encompass the Great Hall hilltops area that looms in the background. Every attraction in this land will be themed to “train” guests to be dragon riders. This multi-launch coaster is predicted to have the same “thrill level” as ‘Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure.’

A majority of the attraction appears to take place outside, but will most likely have moments that will be in small display buildings. The ride will be manufactured by Intamin and is being constructed towards the northern part of the land and will pass below the lagoon and under a bridge. The picture below depicts the rollercoaster’s path throughout the land with its track traced in red.

Based off the photos, the rollercoaster will not have any inversions or loops. While this could classify this ride as a “family coaster,” the dual launch system proposes that this coaster will have some zip as “dragon riders.” They will be able to zoom over water with potential overbanked turns that will create the feeling of barely-dodging objects. It will certainly be the perfect attraction to learn how to train your very own dragon.

How to Train Your Dragon at Universal’s Epic Universe is scheduled to open in Orlando, FL in 2025.