14-Year-Old Boy Tragically Falls to His Death at Orlando Park

Late Thursday 24 March 2022, a boy tragically fell to his death at Orlando’s ICON Park, authorities say.

According to a report from Click Orlando, the unnamed 14-year-old boy was riding ICON Park’s newest attraction, Orlando Free Fall, when he somehow fell to his death. They say:

A 14-year-old has died after falling from a thrill ride in Orlando, Orange County deputies say. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to 911 calls for an emergency at the Orlando Free Fall at Icon Park at 11:12 p.m. after witnesses reported seeing a person fall from the ride to the ground. The teenager was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries, deputies said. The sheriff’s office is investigating the incident.

As of yet, neither ICON Park nor Orlando Free Fall’s manufacturers, Slingshot Group of Companies, have issued a statement on the tragedy.

Orlando Free Fall opened last December at Orlando’s ICON Park. Along with the Orlando Slingshot, Orlando StarFlyer, and The Wheel at ICON Park Orlando, ICON Park is the self-proclaimed land of the giants. The Slingshot, StarFlyer, and Free Fall are three of the world’s tallest, free-standing thrill attractions.

Orlando Free Fall boasts the mantle of the world’s tallest free-standing drop tower at 430 feet. According to an announcement for both Orlando Free Fall and Orlando Slingshot last October, the former attraction takes 30 riders into the Orlando sky for “amazing views” of International Drive and ICON Park. After rotating around the tower and reaching the top, Free Fall tilts riders 30 degrees to face the ground for a moment before free-falling 400 feet at speeds of up to 75 mph.

Along with these two new attractions, ICON Park is a popular entertainment destination featuring Madame Tussauds Wax Museum, Sea Life Aquarium, Museum of Illusions, In the Game/7D Motion Theater, and the Pearl Express Train.

The entertainment destination area is a popular location for local and visiting tourists, offering a contrast to Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort.

