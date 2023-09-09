Fan-Favorite Disney Ride Making Triumphant Return This Month!

A fan-favorite Disney ride is set to make its triumphant return to the parks this month! The nostalgia is too much to bear!

This weekend has been packed with exciting news and updates coming to Walt Disney World Resort as part of the Destination D23 announcements, from new expansions to reimagined lands, massive changes to fan-favorite attractions, new characters debuting at the parks, and more!

And news keep pouring, as Disney just announced a blast from the past, with a nostalgic, fan-favorite attraction returning to Walt Disney World Resort this month!

As part of the wave of exciting announcements, Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) just revealed via X (formerly known as Twitter) that the fan-favorite attraction Soarin’ Over California will be landing at EPCOT once again on September 22!

🍊 JUST ANNOUNCED 🍊 Starting Sept. 22, Soarin’ Over California will return to EPCOT for a limited time in honor of #Disney100. Let’s see – anything else? Oh yeah, have a nice flight! #DestinationD23 pic.twitter.com/ORYYXXY28y — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) September 9, 2023

Soarin’ Over California is set to make its return on September 22, being a fantastic addition to the start of the Disney100 celebrations at EPCOT.

The beloved version of the ride will be available at the Land Pavilion for a limited time, so hurry to experience Soarin' Over California, and, in the words of Patrick, our beloved Chief Flight Attendant, have a nice flight.

More on the return of the beloved Disney ride

Soarin’ Over California debuted at Disney California Adventure in 2001, making its way to the Land Pavilion in EPCOT in 2005. Soarin’ Around the World replaced the Califorina version at both parks in 2016.

Soarin’ Over California has returned temporarily to Disney California Adventure multiple times. However, this is the first time that guests visiting Walt Disney World Resort’s EPCOT will be able to enjoy the sights and smells of the Golden State, as Soarin’ Over California returns for a limited time as part of the Disney100 celebrations in the Orlando Disney Park.

The version of Soarin’ Over California that is coming to EPCOT is, most likely, an updated one, similar to the one projected occasionally at Disney California Adventure.

Disney describes Soarin’ Over California as follows:

An Exhilarating and Epic Adventure Returns You’ve flown around the world, but there’s no place like home. Soarin’ Over California is back to thrill a whole new generation! The journey begins as the foggy clouds of San Francisco part to reveal the sprawling expanses of the Golden Gate Bridge. Explore picturesque locations including Yosemite National Park, Napa Valley, Lake Tahoe, Palm Springs, San Diego harbor, Malibu at dusk and the frenetic lights of downtown Los Angeles, before returning for a triumphant flight over Disneyland Park. No matter your age, you’ll be unable to resist smiling on this pleasant journey filled with excitement, wonder and awe-inspiring vistas. Better Than You Remember Thrill as you’re raised high into the air in front of an 80-foot projection dome for a virtual tour across the Golden State. Incredible IMAX digital projection and spectacular aerial footage simulate the graceful motion of flight. This timeless, majestic bird has never looked better! Soaring Music One of the most unforgettable aspects of Soarin’ Over California is the serene and dramatic musical score. The music was written and recorded for the attraction by Academy Award®-winning composer Jerry Goldsmith. Inspired by the optimistic spirit of California, the magnificent score is one of the master musician’s final works and the culmination of a 5-decade career. Hear Goldsmith’s masterpiece where it was intended to be heard once again!

