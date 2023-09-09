Controversial Character Is Coming Back to EPCOT

Classic EPCOT fans, rejoice – a Walt Disney World icon is set to make his return.

The last few years have been turbulent for EPCOT. What was supposed to be a total reimagining of Walt Disney World Resort’s second-oldest park was slimmed down post-pandemic, with the Spaceship Earth renovation and new Mary Poppins (1964) attraction canceled indefinitely.

In the meantime, the park has pushed ahead with a handful of additions, such as the intergalactic restaurant Space 220 and the indoor Marvel roller coaster Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. Its latest attraction, Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana, is also set to open on October 16.

However, Disney just announced that guests can enjoy a new addition to the park even sooner than Journey of Water.

Destination D23 was packed with exciting news for EPCOT fans, such as the upcoming renovation of Test Track and the debut of the park’s latest nighttime spectacular, Luminous, coming in December. But the most shocking announcement came in the form of a grand return for Figment to EPCOT’s Imagination! Pavilion – starting tomorrow, September 10, 2023.

To confirm his return, Josh D’Amaro and the current voice of Figment, Dave Goelz, welcomed Figment himself on stage at the end of the Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products presentation.

Meet Figment. Opens tomorrow at EPCOT.

Meet Figment. Opens tomorrow at EPCOT. pic.twitter.com/QhvECGAV1w — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) September 9, 2023

A brief history of Figment

For the uninitiated, Figment is a small purple dragon designed to embody the concept of imagination. Created by Tony Baxter – former senior vice president of creative development at Walt Disney Imagineering – he made his debut in the Journey Into Imagination dark ride upon its opening in 1983.

The original version of the attraction saw Dreamfinder – a wizard-like scientist – teach Figment how to use his imagination. Figment rapidly became a controversial figure – loved by some, hated by others – and was largely removed from the attraction alongside Dreamfinder when Disney refurbished Journey Into Imagination as part of its Millennium Celebration in 1999.

The ride’s replacement, Journey Into Your Imagination, included only fleeting glimpses of Figment and Dreamfinder. Instead, a character named Dr. Nigel Channing gave guests a tour of the Imagination Institute.

Fan reactions to this version of the ride were overwhelmingly negative, leading to yet another closure in 2001. Journey into Imagination with Figment opened in its place in 2002, giving Figment a larger role in the attraction and restoring its classic theme tune, “One Little Spark.”

The return of Figment

While Disney fans had hoped for another renovation of the ride to be announced at Destination D23, a return of a Figment meet and greet is the next best thing. First announced at D23 in 2022, his return to the park was seemingly delayed as he missed his rumored debut date of July, then late summer.

NEW: Here’s a first look at Figment at his new meet and greet space at EPCOT. Figment will begin greeting guests at the Imagination! pavilion at EPCOT starting Sept. 10.

NEW: Here's a first look at Figment at his new meet and greet space at EPCOT. Figment will begin greeting guests at the Imagination! pavilion at EPCOT starting Sept. 10. pic.twitter.com/A5LiXVHuEx — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) September 9, 2023

With less than 24 hours to go until Figment returns home to EPCOT, at least fans can finally breathe a sigh of relief that the purple dragon is back where he belongs. Next step: Journey into Imagination 4.0.

Are you excited to see Figment back in EPCOT? Let us know in the comments!