“Tasted Like a Shoe,” Guest Shares Disastrous Disney Food Experience

One Guest shared their very disappointing experience dining at Walt Disney World.

So much work is being done on the Park, with construction chugging along for the last few years. Soon, we will see the debut of three brand-new lands, replacing what is currently known as Future World. These three new lands will allow all of EPCOT to feel connected with four neighborhoods that speak to each important aspect of the world.

World Showcase will soon also be joined by World Celebration, World Nature, and World Discovery. The construction on these three lands has been ongoing, and now, we are beginning to see certain aspects of the theme park taking shape.

The newest addition to EPCOT includes the exciting new ride, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, the Park’s first-ever roller coaster.

The ride promises a thrilling and energetic experience, complete with multiple song choices and great re-rideability. Fans lucky enough to have already experienced the attraction have called it a mix between Space Mountain and Hollywood Studios’ Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster.

Begin your adventure by touring the Galaxarium—a planetarium-like exhibition showcasing the similarities and differences between Xandar and Earth’s galaxies. You’ll even get to discover some of the incredible wonders of Xandar and learn about their technology Just as you are about to reach the culmination of the tour, everything goes sideways, and you are called into action to help the Guardians of the Galaxy. Join Rocket, Groot, Gamora and Star-Lord on an urgent mission where you’ll rewind, rotate and head towards the action through an exciting space pursuit. Ready for an awesome quest across the cosmos to save the galaxy? It’s all up to you! Related: Former Disney Employee Sets Record Straight on Terrifying Ride

However, nothing can compare to the catalog of restaurants at EPCOT. Although Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studio, and Animal Kingdom each have most fantastic places to grab a bite, few hold up to the array of flavors at EPCOT.

Space 220 blasts Guests off into space in a carefully Imagineered elevator which allows them to feel like they are actually traveling and can see what it looks like from both the up and down direction. Much like the Haunted Mansion elevator illusion, Guests truly feel transported at the end of the experience. The option to dine at Space 220 is a hard one to secure, as reservations are often sold out, which makes every meal count (plus, with such high price points, every meal means is expected to be delicious and perfect).

A review was shared on Reddit recently of one of Walt Disney World’s newest restaurants. The full review can be seen down below:

So I just got back from Disney World and wanted to share my experiences at Space 220. We were pretty excited to eat there and wanted to share my honest opinions of the restaurant. Unfortunately we walked away pretty disappointed. First observation was how cool the inside of the restaurant is when you walk in. The problem is based on where you are seated, the view can be lackluster and not justify the premium you’re paying to eat here. We started with the burrata and the buffalo cauliflower. Both were very good, no complaints. My fiancé and I decided we were going to split the filet and miso glazed salmon. It was unseasoned and was cooked beyond well done. The miso glazed salmon had no flavor either. There was no miso glaze (as far as I can taste) and was barely edible. Maybe we made poor decisions on the menu but based on our meal, I could not justify ever coming back here. Our bill was $275 after 20% gratuity (2 adult meals, 1 kids meal, 1 martini and a coke). I understand you’re paying for the experience but I have had more flavorful steaks at Longhorns for under $20. For $75/pp they should really be embarrassed on the quality of food they serve people. This restaurant was a one-and-done for us. I walked away highly unimpressed. If you want to spend $300 for 2 adults and a child on high end Disney dining you can go to STK and half an actual good meal.

Along with the high price point, the Guest claimed the food just wasn’t that good. They even go on to say that their filet “tasted like a show.” Space 220 is an excellent experience for space lovers and provides excellent food, but Guests should prepare to spend at least $80.00 per person, excluding tax and tips, without any drinks for dinner service.

Disney describes the dining location as follows:

A Stellar Adventure

Embark on the ultimate culinary exploration from this new expansion of the Mission: SPACE Pavilion. Step inside Space 220 Restaurant—featuring a celestial panorama from a space station—for a delicious meal. To begin your journey, board a special space elevator that will ascend to the stars! Along the way, viewports will give you an aerial view of EPCOT as you travel high above the planet. As you dine, peer out and enjoy amazing daytime and nighttime views of Earth from 220 miles up. Out-of-This-World Dining

Sit down to a prix-fixe, 2-course meal at lunch or a prix-fixe, 3-course meal at dinner—both featuring modern American cuisine. Start with your choice of appetizer, like Space Greens or Blue Moon Cauliflower. For your main course, choose from delicious options like the Bluehouse Salmon. After dinner, delight in a sweet send-off when you order the Lemon Mousse or Sticky Toffee Pudding Cake for dessert. Specialty beverages––like the Celestial Cosmopolitan or the Planetary Punch––are also available, along with a wide selection of craft beer.

We recently saw the return of a very popular eatery at EPCOT earlier this year, with Akershus Royal Banquet Hall finally reopening after a multi-year closure.

Akershus Royal Banquet Hall returned to EPCOT on November 4 and offers Guests some really unique dishes. To quote Disney, “There are plenty of plates at this royal feast, whether you’re looking to indulge in your favorites or wanting to try something new.

This family-style dining experience includes Traditional KjØttkaker featuring Norwegian meatballs or the Kylling og Melboller, a Norwegian take on chicken and dumplings. If you’re looking for some more classic American-cuisine, they’ve got that too with Mashed Potatoes and Gravy, Grilled Salmon, and Macaroni & Cheese. And what meal is complete without dessert. The meal serves up both a Rice Cream with strawberry sauce and a Chocolate Roulade with lingonberry cream – yum!”

Aside from the delicious eats and treats, what makes Akershus Royal Banquet Hall so special is it is home to a unique Storybook Dining featuring the Disney Princesses. As you indulge in the Norwegian-inspired fare, you can interact, take photos, and create lasting memories with some of your favorite princesses.

Speaking of changes to EPCOT’s lineup of restaurants, one popular destination just received a brand-new menu.

At Takumi-Tei, Disney invites Guests to enjoy “exquisite ambience” as they “pass through the magnificent threshold and be transported away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life to a quiet haven of peace, tranquility and beauty.”

Meaning “House of the Artisan” in Japanese, Takumi-Tei features 5 beautiful rooms, each inspired by a natural element–water, wood, earth, stone or washi paper. Every area features beautiful, handcrafted works of art honoring the element that brought it to life.

As we said, this restaurant got a new menu, one that may break the bank. The new menu features two omakase multi-course meals coming in at $250 for the omnivorous and $150 for a plant-based meal.

For everything on EPCOT dining, check out our ultimate guide. Disney World is filled with unique dining experiences — fun for the whole family! Check out some of our other dining guides to help you plan your next Disney World vacation.

Where is your favorite spot to grab a bite at EPCOT?