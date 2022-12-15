Lawsuit Against Disney World Hits Major Snag After Fan Backlash

The massive lawsuit against Walt Disney World hit a snag, one that could result in major trouble for two Guests.

Earlier this year, The Walt Disney Company was sued by a pair of Walt Disney World Resort Annual Passholders.

The anonymous pair, referred to as Orange County resident “M.P.” and Palm Beach County resident “E.K.” in court documents, alleges that Disney is unfairly treating Annual Passholders through its Park Reservation system. The Passholders say Disney Park Pass reservations are often “sold-out” for Guests with Annual Passes. Meanwhile, the Disney Parks still welcome Guests with single-day tickets.

“Disney’s conduct is a predatory business practice aimed at exploiting the customers who support it the most, its annual pass holders. Disney abused a global pandemic to take advantage of its own loyal customers and increase its revenue,” the lawsuit states.

Now, it looks like the lawsuit might have hit a major snag. Florida Politics is reporting that U.S. Magistrate Judge Daniel Irick warned that the lawsuit could get dismissed “without further notice” because the two passholders refuse to reveal their full names.

“At the filing of the lawsuit, it was impossible for Plaintiffs to know the magnitude of the lawsuit and the effect it would have on their lives. Now that the lawsuit has been filed, and the public has reacted, the Court is presented with a clear picture of what is at risk. Plaintiffs are at risk of real harm,” the two women said in a court filing last month when they asked to keep their full names hidden from the public.

The Walt Disney World Annual Passdholder lawsuit came just after a similar case last year in Disneyland. The $5 million lawsuit alleges that “Disneyland relegated them to “second class” ticket holders by artificially limiting Magic Key reservations and the number of pass holders that can visit on any given day.”

“Disney’s conduct is a predatory business practice, aimed at exploiting the customers who support it the most, its annual pass holders,” the two women’s lawsuit said regarding Walt Disney World.

Disney stated that, “Annual Passholders continue to be some of our biggest fans and most loyal guests. We’ve been upfront with Passholders about the updates we’ve made, and we offered them the flexibility to opt-in or opt-out of the program early in the pandemic, including refunds if they desired. This lawsuit mischaracterizes the program and its history, and we will respond further in court.”

