Disney Imagineering Legend Receives Major Honor

One former president of Walt Disney Imagineering has received a window at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Walt Disney World Resort.

Late last year, Bob Weis announced that after 42 years of working for Disney Imagineering at The Walt Disney Company, he would retire at the end of 2022. Weis served in his final post with the company as Global Imagineering Ambassador and former President of Walt Disney Imagineering.

Mr. Weis would go on to tell his colleagues in an email during the announcement that “I will always be proud to have led Imagineering from 2016-2021 and to be your Global Ambassador in 2022. I am proud to have been an Imagineer, a collaborator, and someone who loves to do impossible things with impossibly talented people.”

Disney would also thank Weis in a statement stating, “Forty-two years after first joining Imagineering, Bob Weis has announced his retirement. Serving most recently as Global Imagineering Ambassador and before that as president of the organization, Bob cemented his legacy as a leader and creative force – helping to bring to fruition countless attractions, lands, Resort hotels, cruise ships, and theme parks around the globe. Bob will officially depart the company on January 2, 2023.”

In honor of Bob Weis and his contributions over the years, Disney has given him one of the highest honors the company can provide its Disney legends. This morning, we discovered Weis would receive his window at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort.

The window with Bob Weis’ namesake says, “Flower Street Pictures, Bob Weis, Studio Head – Our Productions Entertain the World.” The new window is just above Hollywood Vine and was presented to Bob Weis earlier this morning. Disney’s Hollywood Studios is the perfect fit for Mr. Weis’s honor. During the 1980s, Weis was one of the integral Imagineers to work on the Park’s plans and construction.

Are you happy that Disney has officially given Bob Weis a window of his own at Walt Disney World Resort?