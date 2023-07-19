Disney Announces Dates for Immense New Celebration Event

ALT headlines:

Disney World has just announced dates for its upcoming massive celebration event at EPCOT.

EPCOT Disney100 Celebration – Coming soon to WDW

Announced yesterday morning, WDW is bringing its Disney100 celebration event to EPCOT. The massive celebration event will feature some fantastic photo backdrops for Guests to participate in, along with photos of Mickey and Minnie Mouse as they dawn their Disney100 costumes and outfits! An all-new mural will also be present at EPCOT as the entire World Celebration will be covered in Disney100 decor for the whole family to enjoy.

NEW: The #Disney100 celebration at EPCOT begins Sept. 22 and runs through Dec. 31. pic.twitter.com/7sfCwwgtiD — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) July 17, 2023

The new Disney100 Celebration event coming to EPCOT will occur on September 22 and run through December 31. During this massive celebration event at Walt Disney World Resort, Guests will enjoy exclusive new dining options throughout EPCOT.

