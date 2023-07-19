Disney Announces Dates for Immense New Celebration Event

in Walt Disney World

EPCOT Disney100 celebration

Credit: Walt Disney World Resort - EPCOT Disney100 celebration

Disney World has just announced dates for its upcoming massive celebration event at EPCOT.

EPCOT Disney100 Celebration – Coming soon to WDW

Announced yesterday morning, WDW is bringing its Disney100 celebration event to EPCOT. The massive celebration event will feature some fantastic photo backdrops for Guests to participate in, along with photos of Mickey and Minnie Mouse as they dawn their Disney100 costumes and outfits! An all-new mural will also be present at EPCOT as the entire World Celebration will be covered in Disney100 decor for the whole family to enjoy.

The new Disney100 Celebration event coming to EPCOT will occur on September 22 and run through December 31. During this massive celebration event at Walt Disney World Resort, Guests will enjoy exclusive new dining options throughout EPCOT.

Other Disney World News

Recently, a mysterious fire broke out within the Walt Disney World Resort property, leaving many Guests wondering what was happening yesterday evening. Disney heiress Abigail Disney was arrested during a protest on climate change over the weekend. No further news has come out on her whereabouts following her arrest in New York. According to the leaked photos and videos of the incident yesterday afternoon, Disney and her climate change companions formed a blockade at the main entrance of the East Hampton Airport, which does not fly out commercial flights. The airport is conveniently located around a luxurious community in Eastern Long Island that is “home to several celebrities and affluent residents,” according to FOX.

If traveling to Disney World this summer, prepare for long delays and possible flight cancellations at MCO, Orlando International Airport. According to a report from Business Traveler, Orlando International Airport was ranked #4th in worst airports to travel to and from during June through August. The information also included that MCO ranked in the fourth-highest number of “delays attributed to the National Aviation System (8.18%).” The report also indicated that MCO ranked fourth in most diverted flights, at .66%. For the overall on-time flights, MCO had 73% for the summer months in recent years. It would appear that this pattern is continuing as this summer is already showing massive delays in flights and a ton of cancelations throughout the summer months without the first hurricane making headlines.

