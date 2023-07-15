Abigail Disney Arrested During ‘Private Jet’ Protest

According to a report from FOX News, the heiress to the Walt Disney Company, Abigail Disney, was arrested during a protest against private jets.

Disney ‘Heiress’ – Abigail Disney – Arrested During Protest in New York

According to FOX News, Abigail Disney, the heiress to the billion-dollar Disney fortune, was arrested yesterday afternoon after blocking a small airport servicing private jet departures and arrivals out of New York. Several climate change activists and members of New York Communities for Change, Planet Over Profit, and Sunrise Movement NYC joined Disney. Their alleged intentions were to protest and disrupt the “exclusive vacations of wealthy fossil fuel investors and polluters driving the climate crisis,” according to a press release. Disney and her activists formed a blockade around the regional East Hampton Airport in Wainscott, New York.

Abigail Disney released a statement Friday before her initial arrest, saying she understands the privilege of flying on private jets as someone in her position and last name. She stated she knows it’s “hard to give up luxury that is special.” Disney went on to mention how, with the events of this past week alone, Earth’s average temperatures hitting a new all-time high, drought and fatal heat waves across the country, floods in Vermont and New York, and ocean temperatures around Florida well over 90 degrees, “should remove all doubt once and for all” regarding the fight against climate change. She mentions that the “wealthiest 1% uses as much greenhouse gas as the bottom 50%.”

According to the leaked photos and videos of the incident yesterday afternoon, Disney and her climate change companions formed a blockade at the main entrance of the East Hampton Airport, which does not fly out commercial flights. The airport is conveniently located around a luxurious community in Eastern Long Island that is “home to several celebrities and affluent residents,” according to FOX. An organizer of Planet Over Profit mentioned how “these same rich people farted into the Hamptons on private jets are often the ones who make their money industries that hugely accelerate the climate crisis.” This protest is just one of many planned for that area for several days. There is no further news or reports of Abigail Disney’s arrest and current charges, if any.

