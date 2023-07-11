Expect Long Delays if You’re Flying to Disney World This Summer

Orlando International Airport (MCO) has been experiencing several flight delays this summer thus far, without peak hurricane season taking effect yet.

MCO Is Experiencing a Lot of Delays – And Here’s Why

Over the last few weeks leading into the summer months, Orlando International Airport has experienced many delays due to the weather around Orlando. Since the summer started less than six weeks ago, over 100 flights have been delayed indefinitely, according to an official report from MCO. MCO has also canceled over 80 flights during the summer months thus far, with more on the way as hurricane season approaches.

New ground stop issued for @MCO due to these storms around. More flights delayed than on time, and I’m sure that number will continue to rise… pic.twitter.com/0akMEFYiVU — Eric Burris (@EricBurrisWESH) July 10, 2023

The live data released by Orlando International Airport shows the numbers mentioned above, confirming that more flights are expected to be delayed coming into MCO and returning to where you are coming in from. The hurricane season has commenced in Orlando and will go through November 1.

According to a report from Business Traveler, Orlando International Airport was ranked #4th in worst airports to travel to and from during June through August. The information also included that MCO ranked in the fourth-highest number of “delays attributed to the National Aviation System (8.18%).” The report also indicated that MCO ranked fourth in most diverted flights, at .66%. For the overall on-time flights, MCO had 73% for the summer months in recent years. It would appear that this pattern is continuing as this summer is already showing massive delays in flights and a ton of cancelations throughout the summer months without the first hurricane making headlines.

Hurricane Has Started – Be Prepared if Traveling to Disney World Through November

With hurricane season officially kicking off, the number of flight delays and cancelations will increase as we get closer and closer to its peak season, usually between mid-summer through early October. We are entering the middle of July, which indicates Guests need to be prepared for delays or cancelations if they want to travel to WDW between now and early October. Just last September, when Ian struck Orlando, MCO closed for over a day, canceling hundreds of flights as the hurricane hit Central Florida. WDW closed down during this time as the storm passed, causing minor damage to Walt Disney World Resort. Many people had to take shelter as they braced for the hurricane. According to a report from NOLA, things are picking up already as this year’s hurricane season is heavier than last year. Be sure to prepare accordingly and contact your airline to find out the rules and regulations on your flight if it were to be delayed or canceled due to inclement weather.

What are your thoughts on these MCO flight delays? Are you looking to visit WDW or Universal during its peak hurricane season?

