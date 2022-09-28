Many Will Shelter Overnight at Magic Kingdom During Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian is currently barrelling down on the state of Florida and Walt Disney World Resort is taking several precautions.

Hurricane Ian is expected to hit Florida somewhere between Tampa Bay and Fort Myers and then make its way across the state, with impacts being felt in a wide range of places, including Orlando. Currently, the storm has strengthened to a Category 4 Hurricane and the eyewall is expected to make landfall in just a matter of hours at the time of this writing.

Because of this, Disney World announced on Tuesday that it would be closing down the Disney Parks– including Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios– for both Wednesday, September 28 and Thursday, September 29 with an eye on reopening on Friday, September 30 depending on the extent of damage and conditions.

While Disney World Resorts remain open and there are Cast Members who are currently working to ensure that Guests have a safe and enjoyable experience as they wait out the storm, there are others who’ll be sheltering inside a Disney Park over the course of the next couple of days.

For those who don’t know, the Walt Disney World Horticultural Team will be sheltering overnight at Magic Kingdom to ensure that the Liberty Tree is protected during the storm. The tree, located in Liberty Square, is over 100 years old and is decorated with thirteen hanging lamps which represent the original thirteen American colonies.

There are also more Disney Cast Members who will likely be sheltering in place during the storm, including those looking after the animals in Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and many other crews who’ll be tasked with helping to maintain the Parks and Resorts during the storm.

If you’re visiting Walt Disney World Resort during this time, please remember to be courteous to Disney Cast Members as they work to ensure your time is as magical as possible in the midst of a scary situation.

Inside the Magic will continue to keep you updated on the status of Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando Resort, and others amid the impact of Hurricane Ian.