Disney World Cancels ALL Resort Check-Ins For Multiple Days

Guests with a Walt Disney World Resort reservation will not be able to check in for multiple days due to the impacts of Hurricane Ian.

Hurricane Ian has strengthened to a Category 3 Hurricane, and models from the National Weather Service show the storm continuing to strengthen as it approaches the west coast of Florida, potentially making landfall as a Category 4 Hurricane.

The hurricane is expected to hit Florida somewhere between Tampa Bay and Fort Myers and then make its way across the state, with impacts being felt in a wide range of places, including Orlando.

Due to these impacts, Disney World announced today that it would be closing all the Disney Parks— including Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios– for both Wednesday, September 28 and Thursday, September 29.

Disney had previously announced that Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground, Copper Creek Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, Treehouse Villas at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa and the Bungalows at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort will temporarily close Wednesday, September 28 through Friday, September 30 due to the weather.

As many Guests have found themselves having to make the decision to cancel their trip to Walt Disney World Resort, it seems others are finding that their check-in date has essentially been canceled for them.

Guests have reportedly been told that if they are checking in on Wednesday that it needed to be before 3:00 p.m. and now a couple of Twitter users have shared screenshots of emails they’ve received from Disney World shedding more light on the check-in plan.

@JLap64 shared a screenshot from an email that shows that Disney will not be able to check in them in on Thursday, September 29 at all. Another user @BrookeGMcDonald replied to the Tweet sharing that Disney had sent them an email telling them that they wouldn’t be able to check in until after 3:00 p.m. on Friday.

anyone planning to check in to wdw 9/29 won’t be able to per this email

I just got this for my 9/30 check-in — no arrivals before 3pm. pic.twitter.com/GFWTZ1SlLg — Brooke Geiger McDonald (@BrookeGMcDonald) September 28, 2022

The message from Disney states:

Hello, As we continue to monitor the progress of Hurricane Ian, we are preparing for necessary operational adjustments based on the latest information from the National Weather Service. The hurricane may cause severe weather in the area, and for the safety of our Guests and Cast Members, we will not be able to check you in for your stay on 9/29. Please feel free to reschedule your trip or cancel your stay with us; any customary cancellation fees will be waived.

Guests with reservations for these dates are asked to please call 407-939-5209 for help with modifying their plans.

While there is hope that the Disney Parks will reopen on Friday, there is no guarantee and much of this is subject to the damage and impact felt by the storm.

Remember, the most important thing is the safety of all Guests and Cast Members.

Inside the Magic will continue to keep you updated on the status of Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando Resort, and others amid the impact of Hurricane Ian.