Disney Finally Enhances Guest Experience, New Major Expansions Coming to Disney Parks

After years of speculation and rumors, Disney unveiled a slew of new expansions, attractions, experiences, and more coming soon to Disney parks worldwide.
Destination D23 – Disney Announces New Expansions for Multiple Disney Parks
The Destination D23 is going on now, and the Disney Parks Panel ended only moments ago with a slew of new information and news on what The Walt Disney Company plans to do across multiple Disney parks in the form of unique attractions, experiences, and expansions.
These announcements came when Disney Parks worldwide are taking a steady hit from revenue as fewer and fewer people are heading to the parks. It could be due to Bob Chapek’s departure and how he left everything in disarray. It would appear that now that the House of Mouse is led once again by Bob Iger, things are seemingly looking to be turned around for good.
Here are the expansions, lands, and attractions coming soon to a Disney Resort near you.
EPCOT World Celebration Opening Sooner Than Expected
Recently, Disney unveiled the surprise news that World Celebration in EPCOT is set to debut in December of this calendar year. This announcement caught many visitors off guard, as the ongoing construction in and around the vicinity had led to speculations of a later opening date.
Although the exact day for the grand opening remains undisclosed, the prospect of these fresh domains becoming accessible to the public has elicited immense delight and anticipation among guests and enthusiasts alike.
NEW: World Celebration at EPCOT opens this December. pic.twitter.com/HKLjFkWWP3
— Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) September 9, 2023
World Celebration represents a carefully crafted zone nestled within EPCOT. Its formal introduction occurred during the 2019 D23 Expo on August 26, 2019. The core objective behind this enclave is to offer visitors fresh and immersive encounters aimed at nurturing bonds among themselves and with the rich tapestry of the world that envelops them.
Disney’s Animal Kingdom Expansion Announced
Explorations into novel adventures inspired by “Encanto,” the acclaimed recipient of an Academy Award from Walt Disney Animation Studios, and the beloved adventurer Indiana Jones are currently under contemplation for the revitalized terrain within Disney’s Animal Kingdom. These “tropical Americas” will ultimately replace and retheme Dinoland U.S.A. – including the beloved attraction, Dinosaur, which fans adore.
A fresh production themed around “Zootopia” is in development for the Tree of Life theater, slated to supplant the current attraction, ‘It’s Tough to Be a Bug.’
Ahsoka Tano Is Coming to Multiple Disney Parks
Josh D’Amaro revealed plans for the arrival of Ahsoka Tano at Star Tours, situated within Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Florida, Disneyland Park in California, and Disneyland Paris. This anticipated addition is slated for the spring of 2024. Disney’s commitment to integrating Ahsoka into its theme parks extends beyond this, encompassing the creation of a novel interactive encounter within Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. No other news on this, but more information is expected to be unveiled by Disney in the coming months as we get closer to Spring 2024.
Test Track at EPCOT to Get Modernizing Update
The Imagineers, in collaboration with Chevrolet teams, are drawing inspiration from the past, specifically the original World of Motion, to infuse a sense of optimism into the forthcoming iteration of the Test Track attraction.
The existing iteration of Test Track debuted in December 2012. Given Chevrolet’s sponsorship agreement with Disney, it’s time to update the attraction. However, Disney has not disclosed this refresh’s closure date or timeline.
Information remains limited, but Disney has unveiled a concept art teaser for the upcoming attraction. The imagery within the concept art hints at the possibility of Test Track transitioning into the realm of electric vehicles (EVs).
New EPCOT Nighttime Show to Debut Later This Year
Jeff Vahle, President of Walt Disney World, has disclosed additional information regarding the forthcoming nighttime spectacular set to premiere in late 2023 at EPCOT within Walt Disney World. The upcoming presentation is to be officially named “Luminous: The Symphony of Us,” with its premiere scheduled for December 5, 2023.
Vahle expressed that Luminous will encompass an entirely new production replete with elements such as fireworks, fountains, lasers, and intricate lighting effects, accompanied by enchanting Disney musical compositions. He emphasized that Luminous is poised to resonate emotionally with its audience, upholding EPCOT’s storied legacy of exceptional nighttime entertainment. He eagerly anticipates the audience’s reception of the show. It is worth noting that Luminous will serve as the successor to the current interim show, “EPCOT Forever.”
Moana Attraction Experience Opening Date Announced and More Information Revealed
After months of previews and walls coming down inside of EPCOT, Disney has finally unveiled the official opening date for the new Moana attraction experience and more.
🌀JUST ANNOUNCED 🌀Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana will open on Oct. 16, 2023! Moana will also arrive in World Nature this day and make her first appearance in her own dedicated space at EPCOT at @WaltDisneyWorld. https://t.co/Kh4m7aEGtZ🌊#DestinationD23 pic.twitter.com/Eqjjswyx7p
— Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) September 9, 2023
JUST ANNOUNCED Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana will open on Oct. 16, 2023! Moana will also arrive in World Nature this day and make her first appearance in her own dedicated space at EPCOT at Walt Disney World.
Disney has formally declared that EPCOT’s “Journey of Water Inspired by Moana” is scheduled for an inaugural launch on October 16, 2023. The announcement regarding the opening date transpired during the recent Destination D23 presentation, helmed by Disney Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro.
On October 16, 2023, Moana will be introduced to the World Nature section, marking her inaugural appearance in a dedicated area adjacent to the “Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana” attraction within EPCOT at Walt Disney World.
The design aesthetics of the new meet-and-greet location harmonize with the visual theme of “Journey of Water” and are situated near the Coral Reef entrance, offering a seamless and coherent guest experience.
The Hat Box Box Ghost Is Officially Coming to the Haunted Mansion at Disney’s Magic Kingdom – Disney Parks
Recently revealed at the Destination D23 event, it has been officially announced that The Hat Box Ghost will make its presence felt within the Haunted Mansion at Walt Disney World Resort starting in November 2023.
Disney has provided confirmation that the Hat Box Ghost is set to join the Haunted Mansion’s roster toward the end of November, strategically timed following the Halloween season and Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party.
Figment Meet-N-Greet to Open Sooner Than Expected at EPCOT
Commencing on September 10, 2023, Figment will be available to greet visitors at the Imagination! Pavilion in EPCOT. Figment, an immensely beloved character among EPCOT enthusiasts, will assume the role previously held by the Venellopee meet-and-greet, which has since concluded its operations. The introduction of the Figment meet-and-greet experience was initially disclosed by Disney Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro during the D23 Expo in 2022.
The Pirates of the Caribbean Attraction to Receive Major Expansion
Disney has confirmed that an expansion is soon approaching the iconic Pirates of the Caribbean ride. The forthcoming increase represents an entirely novel dining venture, intricately themed to evoke the ambiance of an old-fashioned tavern. Guests can partake in a sit-down dining experience replete with delectable cuisine, libations, and refreshments, all while fully immersed in the captivating thematic elements drawn from the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction and film series.
While it remains uncertain whether the iconic Jack Sparrow will appear within the tavern to greet patrons personally, Disney has assured that further details will be disclosed in the forthcoming months. No additional information has been divulged beyond the initial announcement, accompanied by a conceptual art illustration shared by Disney Imagineers, who diligently work to bring this exciting expansion to fruition.
The Country Bears at Magic Kingdom Are Getting a Modern Update to Their Song List
Disney Imagineer Chris Beatty has unveiled that upon its premiere, the Bears will undertake a creative reinterpretation of beloved Disney tunes, spanning diverse subgenres within country music. This endeavor is being conceived as a tribute to the timeless musical revues that have graced the stages of Nashville, with meticulous collaboration with Nashville’s accomplished musicians to ensure the authentic and genuine essence of country music permeates the new experience.
New Avengers Attractions Coming Soon to Feature Thanos
Over at Disneyland in California, a new attraction is coming to the park in the form of an Avengers-level threat as Thanos is gearing up to take on the Avengers. It has been disclosed that the attraction will intricately interlace the narratives of numerous protagonists and antagonists from the expansive Marvel Cinematic Universe. Visitors will have the opportunity to traverse between distinct universes as part of this immersive experience.
As previously announced, we knew the Avengers would be facing off against Thanos. But with this new information from D23, we understand what guests can expect when the ride opens soon. Disney has unveiled conceptual artwork for the ride’s vehicles. These specialized vehicles will incorporate advanced “portal technology,” allowing guests to seamlessly transition from one universe to another.
This innovative concept is characterized by its fusion of attributes reminiscent of Tony Stark’s temporal suits, as prominently featured in the film Avengers: Endgame (2019), and the technological intricacies derived from the Xandarian realm.
Other Updates Around the World for Disney Parks
Some other updates announced today and some time ago include expansions and additions to Disneyland Paris, Hong Kong Disneyland, and Tokyo Disney Resort.
A new Frozen land is coming to select Disney parks, titled World of Frozen. The forthcoming World of Frozen is a meticulously planned themed area centered around the top-rated Frozen franchise. Currently in active development by Walt Disney Imagineering, this expansive land is poised to grace multiple Disney parks, including Hong Kong Disneyland, Tokyo DisneySea (Frozen Kingdom), and Walt Disney Studios Park (Kingdom of Arendelle).
Other updates can be found on social media or the official D23 webpage, and the event is ongoing through the weekend.