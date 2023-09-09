Disney Finally Enhances Guest Experience, New Major Expansions Coming to Disney Parks

After years of speculation and rumors, Disney unveiled a slew of new expansions, attractions, experiences, and more coming soon to Disney parks worldwide.

Destination D23 – Disney Announces New Expansions for Multiple Disney Parks

The Destination D23 is going on now, and the Disney Parks Panel ended only moments ago with a slew of new information and news on what The Walt Disney Company plans to do across multiple Disney parks in the form of unique attractions, experiences, and expansions.

These announcements came when Disney Parks worldwide are taking a steady hit from revenue as fewer and fewer people are heading to the parks. It could be due to Bob Chapek’s departure and how he left everything in disarray. It would appear that now that the House of Mouse is led once again by Bob Iger, things are seemingly looking to be turned around for good.

Here are the expansions, lands, and attractions coming soon to a Disney Resort near you.

EPCOT World Celebration Opening Sooner Than Expected

Recently, Disney unveiled the surprise news that World Celebration in EPCOT is set to debut in December of this calendar year. This announcement caught many visitors off guard, as the ongoing construction in and around the vicinity had led to speculations of a later opening date.

Although the exact day for the grand opening remains undisclosed, the prospect of these fresh domains becoming accessible to the public has elicited immense delight and anticipation among guests and enthusiasts alike.

NEW: World Celebration at EPCOT opens this December. pic.twitter.com/HKLjFkWWP3 — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) September 9, 2023

