New Theme Park and More Attractions Could Be Coming to Disneyland Resort

According to newly updated documents for the city of Anaheim, Disneyland has released new details regarding its DisneylandForward expansion.

While many may flock to Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Paris, or even Tokyo DisneySea, nothing beats the nostalgia and charm of the original Disneyland Park. Sure, the other parks may have better theming or more intense rides. Still, there’s something special about partaking in the original versions of Pirates of the Caribbean, Haunted Mansion, and Jungle Cruise.

Now surrounded by Disney California Adventure, Downtown Disney, and numerous Disney Hotels, Disneyland Resort has expanded farther than Walt Disney could ever have imagined. And if newly released documents are to be believed, another massive expansion is on the way for the Happiest Place on Earth.

What is DisneylandForward?

To make these dreams of expansion a reality, the Walt Disney Company started a program known as DisneylandForward. The official website for DisneylandForward describes itself as “a multiyear public planning effort to update Disneyland Resort’s existing development approvals that will allow Disney to meaningfully invest in Anaheim for decades to come and meet the future demands in entertainment.”

Specifically, the goal of DisneylandForward is to figure out how to realize the resort’s expansion goals in a way that best supports the citizens of Anaheim. The program has constantly held meetings throughout the city to gauge precisely what the public is worried about.

Of the significant worries, people living in the city seem most worried about two things: traffic and noise pollution. And understandably so! Adding anything to bring in more tourists will vastly increase the amount of people coexisting within the city.

One of the ways that Disney has been answering these questions is through environmental reports given to the city of Anaheim. All of these documents are open to the public and can be accessed at any time. And in the most recent update to these reports, Disney may have revealed some new details for a potential expansion.

Potential New Rides and Experiences For Disneyland and Disney California Adventure

On Thursday, September 14, Disney updated documents with the city of Anaheim for its environmental reports regarding a potential expansion through the DisneylandForward program, revealing what may be in store for future guests. These updates were spotted by Twitter user Mousekegamer, who is known for recreating all of Disneyland in Minecraft.

As we know from earlier less detailed reports, one major expansion will be located west of Critter Country and Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel. In fact, all of the new additions will take up the space between the Disneyland Hotel, Paradise Pier Hotel, and new Villas at Disneyland Hotel.

Huge news for Disneyland Forward- all of the documentation has been updated today, including a new environmental report! This shows a more specific outline regarding what they plan to do with the allotted land. @FrshBakedDisney @ScottGustin pic.twitter.com/Lbb3VCMLBv — Mouskegamer (@Mouskegamer) September 14, 2023

Inside the reports, maps were updated to show potential noise pollution and more specific borders for the proposed expansion. However, the parts that have caught most Disney fans’ eyes are the potential ride placements, which give a glimpse into what might be coming with Disneyland Resort‘s expansion.

In the top half of the map, you can see nine potential rides within the allotted space. This is believed to be an extension specifically intended for Disneyland Park since it is located right next to that specific park.

This half only contains two attractions labeled as “thrill rides,” one indoor and one outdoor. Meanwhile, the perimeter of the section is surrounded by “family rides” and attractions only labeled as “round.” “Round” usually refers to a spinning flat ride, similar to the Astro Orbiter in Tomorrowland or Dumbo the Flying Elephant in Fantasyland.

Meanwhile, the bottom half of the map has fewer attractions overall but more “thrill rides.” On top of that, there is a spot labeled explicitly for “outdoor shows.” Because of the greater amount of “thrill rides” and its location near the park, it’s easy to speculate that this area could be designated for Disney California Adventure.

Already, this is an exciting amount of new information for Disney fans to take in. While it may make things louder for people staying at the various hotels, more space and attractions to experience are something that every Disneyland guest wants. However, this isn’t the only part of the expansion process that has gotten fans to quiver with anticipation.

Disneyland Resort Could Get a Third Park

Currently, Disneyland Resort has a limitation that separates it from its Orlando, Florida counterpart: there are only two theme parks. Meanwhile, Walt Disney World Resort has four: Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Animal Kingdom, and Hollywood Studios. However, in the updated documents, Disney has revealed that there may be plans to open a third park.

As it stands, the Walt Disney Company has a plan to turn the Toy Story parking lot into a new shopping district similar to Downtown Disney. Inside, they have specified locations for parking, a “theme park experience,” two hotels, and three areas for “retail, dining, and entertainment.”

While this would still be an exciting addition to Disneyland Resort, the real excitement comes from a note saying that Disney is reserving the right to turn the same area into a third theme park. While there are no specifics regarding the potential park, the possibilities are enough to make any Southern Californian jump for joy.

Another part worth noting is in the Southwestern part of the map. Near R4, there is a tunnel with a noise source path. Based on what is written in the report, this is speculated to be a path for a new transport to the parks similar to the Skyliner at Walt Disney World. That being said, it could simply be for cars.

An Exciting Future for the Happiest Place on Earth

While none of these expansion plans are set in stone, the possibilities for what Disneyland Resort can become are endless. All of these potential rides, experiences, and a shopping district are great additions to a wonderful resort. And that’s not even mentioning the possibility of a new theme park!

Disneyland still stands out from the rest of the Disney Parks for a reason. And if these plans go through, it has the potential to be more magical than ever.

What would you like to see in a new Disneyland Resort theme park? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!