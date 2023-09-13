Does Disney truly hate its own US-based park?

Over time, The Walt Disney Company has earned acclaim for its studiously groundbreaking approach — which can be traced back to the visionary era of its founder, Walt Disney. Through the seamless collaboration between Walt Disney Imagineering and Disney Animation Studios, the company crafts immersive experiences that captivate people worldwide.

In alignment with Walt Disney’s philosophy of continuous improvement, often referred to as “plussing,” Disney parks consistently embrace progress. This can be seen in their attempts to integrate augmented reality features into beloved attractions like the Haunted Mansion and their ongoing commitment to push the boundaries of technological advancement within theme parks with the use of drone technology during their nighttime spectaculars.

What’s So Great About Disney World?

Well — the sheer size and variety, for one.

The Disneyland Resort located in Anaheim, California, is renowned for being the “The Happiest Place On Earth,” a phrase originally coined by Walt Disney himself, and a sentiment that has been upheld throughout the company’s rich history. Over the years, Disney’s influence has expanded worldwide, encompassing destinations such as the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.

At Disney’s Hollywood Studios, guests are urged to can into the immersive world of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. Disney’s Animal Kingdom offers the chance to explore Pandora – The World of Avatar. EPCOT Center adds another distinct dimension to the resort with sections dedicated to innovation and imagination, including World Celebration, World Discovery, World Nature (formerly part of Future World), and the unique World Showcase Lagoon, showcasing 11 international Pavilions.

Arguably, the centerpiece of the resort is the Magic Kingdom Park, which offers a wide array of beloved rides and attractions. Visitors to Walt Disney World can experience the excitement of Space Mountain, accompany the daring Captain Jack Sparrow (resembling Johnny Depp from the movies) on Pirates of the Caribbean, or enjoy enchanting encounters with beloved Disney Princesses near the magical Cinderella Castle.

With such a vast array of experiences, it’s natural that guests and Disney fans have grown a distinct love for the largest Disney park in the world. Unfortunately, that ambitious scale means that certain aspects of the park leave something to be desired — especially according to fans.

Does Disney Truly “Hate” Walt Disney World?

Apparently, fans have discovered “proof” that The Walt Disney Company plays favorites with regards to their Disney parks around the world. Allegedly, it includes a disdain for Disney World.

Recently, Twitter (X) user Samuel Blank c0mmented on a new first look at Disney’s upcoming World of Frozen themed land, and the audio-animatronics featured within. Quoting a video shared by Disney (via reporter Scott Gustin) of their brand new Frozen (2013) character audio-animatronics, of Disney characters like Queen Elsa of Arendelle (Idina Menzel), Queen Anna of Arendelle (Kristen Bell), and Kristoff (Jonathan Groff):

Samuel Blank: This is proof Disney hates WDW NEW: Disney shared a new look at the Anna, Elsa, and Kristoff Audio-Animatronics figures that will be featured in Frozen Ever After when World of Frozen at Hong Kong Disneyland opens on Nov. 20.

Naturally, this started a deluge of responses from fans — some of whom were in total agreement about the fact that Disney harbors a “hatred” for the Florida park. User @DVDAndrew added comparisons to the Frozen Ever After ride in EPCOT:

The ones in Frozen Ever After are laughable, the face doesn’t even come close to matching the skin right next to it. So bad. (continued) Like, are they painting their faces white to be a clown, or like what Mulan put on to impress the matchmaker? 😂😂

Others like Judy Winslow made an observation that the animatronics look essentially “the same”, but for one exception:

Judy Winslow: It looks the same besides the face AAs Samuel Blank: Because it is, but those physical faces look way better and it makes the attraction way better automatically

Others still came to Disney’s defense however, with users like @_LeSam_ citing the export of Disneyland Paris Resort’s Walt Disney Studios Park ride, Ratatouille: The Adventure AKA Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, into EPCOT’s France Pavilion. The individual urges the public to allow “[Hong Kong Disneyland] enjoy their new land”:

WDW imports a foreign attraction: it’s bad

a WDW attraction is imported: it’s bad Let HKDL enjoy their new land without always bringing things back to WDW

WDW imports a foreign attraction: it's bad

There’s definitely strong tones of jealousy lacing this discussion — and an underlying distaste for the way The Walt Disney Company has been handling the parks in recent years. Hong Kong Disneyland Resort’s Frozen land and rides like Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs definitely look stunning, and perhaps a warm reception will mean Walt Disney World might see an upgrade of the existing Frozen ride, or perhaps their own version of Arendelle!

For now, US-based guests will have to consider booking a Disney vacation if they want to see these animatronics in action.

Do you think Disney is deliberately neglecting Walt Disney World? Share your thoughts in the comments below!