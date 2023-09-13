Disneyland Guests Catch Person Taking ‘It’s a Small World’ Boat

In a shocking first-ever moment, two guests witnessed someone remove a boat from the “it’s a small world” ride at Disneyland Resort in Southern California

While many Disney fans may prefer the grandiosity of Walt Disney World Resort or the immaculate detail of Tokyo DisneySea, nothing beats visiting the original Disneyland Park in Anaheim, CA. While it may be smaller than Magic Kingdom and have fewer exciting rides than Disneyland Paris, nothing beats the nostalgia of Walt Disney’s original theme park.

Disneyland features the original versions of some of the most popular attractions in Disney Park history, including the Jungle Cruise, Pirates of the Caribbean, and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad. One of these original attractions is “it’s a small world,” a boat ride through different parts of the world with the same song sung in different languages. However, guests recently witnessed an act they have never seen before that many think could ruin the Disney Magic.

Disneyland Guests Witness Person Taking “it’s a small world” Boat From Track

While the song may annoy some people, “it’s a small world” is still a beloved ride and experience for many Disney Park guests worldwide. Sometimes, just sitting in an air-conditioned space on a slow-moving boat is the perfect remedy for your aching feet, especially on a hot day in Southern California.

However, some guests’ trip around the world took a fascinating turn. While transitioning from Africa to Antarctica, the empty vote in front of them was suddenly hooked. The boat in front of them curved off of the main path, giving the guests a nice view behind the scenes of “it’s a small world.”

The guests were amazed, captioning the video with, “This is the FIRST time we’ve seen someone take a boat off the track during the ‘it’s a small world’ ride at Disneyland California.”

It turns out a cast member was removing the boat from the main waterway for an unknown reason. One commenter speculated that the boat was removed for cleaning. Another thinks it was because crowds were low for the day. The video’s uploader agreed, saying that it was near closing time. Others were resentful that the footage “ruined the Disney Magic” by showing a glimpse behind the scenes.

While this may upset some people who don’t want to have Disney Magic ruined for them, it is always kind of cool to see how the sausage gets made. And these lucky guests actually got to witness how the boats were taken to and from the track. Now we just need to learn how exactly Disney gets all of the ghosts for the Haunted Mansion…

What rare instances of Disney Magic have you seen at the parks? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!