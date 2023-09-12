Disney Introduces Controversial Policy, Bans Guests From Hotel

One Disney Park has just introduced a controversial new hotel policy.

As promised by Walt Disney at the inauguration of Disneyland in 1955, Disney Parks are always changing. Whether that’s for the better or the worst is up for debate, especially among the most dedicated Disney fans on the internet.

Changes like the upcoming renovation of Country Bear Jamboree at Magic Kingdom, the inevitable removal or retheme of DINOSAUR at Animal Kingdom, and the end of Wondrous Journeys at Disneyland Resort have proven controversial among Disney parkgoers.

Other changes, like the removal of multiple benefits for Disneyland Paris Passholders, have proven even more unpopular, with many vowing to ditch Annual Passes (or ‘Disneyland Passes’ as they’re now known) altogether.

Now, another change has been announced for Disneyland Paris – and it’s not gone down well with guests.

Disneyland Hotel – the magnificent pink hotel that sits over the entrance to Disneyland Park – is currently closed for a princess makeover. Today, Disney gave us our best look yet at the transformed Disneyland Hotel, including new restaurants such as The Royal Banquet, as well as more details on what can guests can expect from the new experience.

For those staying at the hotel, perks include Royal Encounters with the likes of Cinderella, Snow White, Tiana, and other Disney Princesses, a private entrance to Disneyland Park (something Annual Passholders had until recently), and free reign of the hotel come evening.

While non-Disneyland Hotel guests will be able to visit in the daytime, the hotel will be reserved for those actually staying at the hotel for dinner and beyond. That means shelling out €810 ($867) to €1350 ($1445) per night for two people to get the full experience.

This is the first time a Disney hotel has set this policy – and fans aren’t happy. As X (formerly known as Twitter) user @MMAdventures17 pointed out, it sets a standard of seeing regulars who can’t shell out $1000 a night as a “lowly local.”

So, they won’t even let you in if you are not paying for one of their hotels to begin with? If you are a lowly local or staying in Paris?

Others saw it as yet another slight on Disneyland Paris regulars after the whole Annual Pass debacle earlier this year. “Another f*ck you to the AP!” wrote @Gekkerdjez. “FU back @DisneylandParis.”

Others lamented the high costs for the hotel in general. “I’d love to stay at the Disneyland Hotel but honestly the price is absolutely ridiculous for a normal person,” said @lozzzajay. “Compared to the absolute gem of a hotel we had last week which was a fraction of the price the DLP hotel is just daylight robbery.”

And there were those who pondered just what you’d have to do to afford a trip to the Disneyland Hotel.

Me in my room at the Disneyland Hotel after selling my car to afford it.

(For what it’s worth, we don’t recommend selling your car to fund a Disney vacation).

How do you feel about the new policy and high prices at Disneyland Hotel? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!