Revealed: New Cheapest Time To Visit Disney

An unwritten rule of visiting Disney has always been that weekends are busier – therefore, hotels are more expensive. However, one Disney Park just rewrote this rule entirely.

Just like other Disney Parks across the globe, Disneyland Paris has increased the cost of several things over the past few years. Restaurants across Disneyland Park, Walt Disney Studios, and the Resort’s hotels hiked their prices in November 2022. Earlier that year, Annual Passes also surged in price (before being cut completely in March). The price of its Premier Access service – which is Disneyland Paris Resort’s equivalent of FastPass or Genie+ – also increased in 2022.

While price increases for Disney hotels are typically harder to gauge, some prospective Guests – such as @Pixiedust_be – have also noticed a shift in this area. However, this is one change that many regular Disney Parkgoers wouldn’t expect: the cheapest Disney vacation now starts at the weekend.

A quick search of hotel availability on the Disneyland Paris website now brings up costlier results for weekday stays than the weekend. For example, a generic search for a three-day, two-night stay for two people at the cowboy-themed Disney Hotel Cheyenne in July puts visits that start at the weekend between $1,022 and $1,128, while visits that start during the week can now reach up to $1,568.

Monday now appears to be the costliest day to visit Disneyland Paris over the summer. Meanwhile, Saturday or Sunday are the cheapest days to start a Disneyland Paris vacation.

Disneyland Paris often serves as a short-stay vacation for Guests from all over Europe. For a long time, the weekend seemed like the most convenient time to visit – which drove up prices for those hoping to make the trip without taking time off work. However, with the rise of flexible working and Guests prioritizing mid-week visits to try and skip the crowds, it seems like Disney has caught onto new trends in visitation and repriced visits accordingly.

For those hoping to squeeze in a trip to Disneyland Paris this summer, this is just one more thing to take into consideration before booking your vacation. We also recommend keeping a close eye on the Resort’s ongoing strike situation, with recent talks between Disney and Cast Member unions proving fruitless in the latter’s fight for higher pay and better working conditions. Protests have led to canceled shows, lengthier wait times, and marches through Disneyland Paris. Stay tuned for more updates.

