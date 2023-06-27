Disneyland Paris Is Shutting Down Perks for Being Too Popular

Everyone knows that a trip to a Disney Park does not mean just the rides and hanging out with Goofy (and the other, lesser characters), but splurging on some of the amenities like the special menus provided only there. In this day and age of rising prices, it makes sense that many parkgoers would try to seek out the best deals that they can find, but it seems that Disneyland Paris is also taking measures to make sure it keeps the cash flowing.

In this specific case, it seems that Disneyland Paris has put an (allegedly) temporary freeze on any upgrades, additions, or even purchases to its “Extra Plus” menu, likely because they are not cost-effective enough, per @DLPReport on Twitter.

🍽️ New purchases, additions or upgrades to the “Extra Plus” Disneyland Paris Meal Plan will be temporarily paused on June 29 because they have become “too popular” (read: probably priced too cheaply). No word on when they may go back on sale after that. pic.twitter.com/JfYfYcAdjp — DLP Report (@DLPReport) June 27, 2023

As with many parks and resorts, the Disneyland Paris menu is divided into several price tiers, beginning with “Standard,” bumping up to “Plus,” and then finally, the prestigious “Extra Plus.” The first two tiers can be divided into “Half” and “Full Boards,” which basically boils down to the number of meals you get.

Additionally, each upgraded tier allows for access to an expanded number of venues. The Standard meal plan menu allows patrons to dine at the Disneyland Hotel Santa Fe and Davy Crockett, while Plus bumps you up to Hotel Cheyenne, Sequoia Lodge, Newport Bay Club, and Hotel New York. As one might expect, Extra Plus allows patrons to dine at any of those.

But what seems to be a sticking point for Disneyland Paris is the “Extras” portion of the Extra Plus menu, which offers extra snacks, drinks, and even a meal with a Disney character; if you ever wanted to have dinner with Goofy in Paris (and who wouldn’t want to dine with him in the City of Lights?), this is the option for you.

However, the powers that be have restricted the Disneyland Paris menu until at least June 29, reportedly because they have become too popular. According to @DLPReport, it can be assumed that this probably means that while these options are a favorite for patrons of the Disneyland Park, they are not being charged enough if too many people access them. Basically, it sounds like someone in charge of approving cost/benefit ratios did not think that fans would splurge for the top-tier Disneyland Paris menu quite so frequently.

To be fair, the Walt Disney Company is currently only saying that new purchases or alterations to the Extra Plus option are paused for the moment. However, it would not be at all surprising if we see some increases in prices when the options open back up. Disneyland Paris might have more pressing concerns at the moment (a potentially explosive strike, for example) and plans for new and innovative parking lots, but people care about Disneyland Paris restaurant menu prices too.