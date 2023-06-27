The Disney Park Magic Is “Ruined”

The Disneyland Paris strike is taking its toll on Guests.

Disneyland Paris agreed to meet with unionized Disney Cast Members, hoping to end the disruptive strikes inside Disneyland Park (Paris) and Walt Disney Studios Park. Though President Natacha Rafalski previously stated that the former EuroDisney may not make enough to pay employees, the Disney Parks’ profits soared in recent years. Despite a rocky few years, The Walt Disney Company’s reacquisition of most of the stock in Disneyland Paris has made it a dream destination for Guests of all ages.

But some Guests aren’t empathetic to the Disney Cast Members’ desires for higher pay and better working conditions. In a now-deleted video shared by @pixiedustwander1ust, Bethany England expressed frustration that the protests interrupted their working-class family vacation:

“When you work so hard to spend money to go to Disneyland Paris and everything is cancelled because they’re striking,” England wrote. “Hope it didn’t ruin to [sic.] many peoples magical time. I’d just like to remind people that so many that was on holiday there are also being payed [sic.] the same or less as what Disney Cast Members are and worked so hard to be able to go. I believe they’re going the wrong way about this, ruining peoples holidays when they worked so hard to be able to afford to go. Hope they realise this as well and find a better way instead of ruining thousands of peoples once in a lifetime [trips].”

The creator sympathized with England, affirming she was “rightfully frustrated” about canceled entertainment experiences and blocked paths. But she offered a different perspective on the Disney Cast Members’ feelings.

“Cast Members aren’t wrong, in my opinion, to go about it the way they’re going about it,” she said. “They’re exercising their rights within France to strike within the workplace. And when you are working for a billion-dollar company, and you’re struggling to feed your family or struggling to get to work, having to choose between feeding your children or yourself, there is an issue. Leadership should be paying attention.”

Most commenters agreed and vowed not to visit Disneyland Paris until the strike resolves.

“The nature of striking is to cause unrest for service users which in turn disrupts the comfort of bosses,” @evekathrynwillis wrote. “It’s easy to turn against the workers because they are directly causing the unrest but it’s absolutely Disney who have made this happen… there clearly isn’t a more diplomatic approach workers can take to ensure their rights are met & valued.”

“I was going to say if everyone in the parks complained they’d surely have to do something,” @claremurray190 agreed. “Disney need to act.”

But others felt that striking Disneyland Paris Cast Members should give Guests more warning about planned disruptions.

“I support them fully with why they’re doing it but they’ve only been giving people 2 days notice about it so so many people have been unable to rearrange or get a refund,” @bethanyjadee95 argued. “I wish it had been dealt with differently as people have had trips booked before this all started.”

Have you visited during the Disneyland Paris strike? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on personal Disney Parks Guest experiences. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.